Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Director/PDMR Shareholding 29-May-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 29 May 2025 Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Director / PDMR Shareholding Grant of an interest in shares under the Metro Bank Holdings plc Shareholder Value Alignment Plan (SVAP) At Metro Bank's 2025 AGM a resolution was passed approving the adoption of the SVAP. A copy of the SVAP rules is available at https://www.metrobankonline.co.uk/globalassets/metro-bank-holdings-svap-plan-rules.pdf. On 28 May 2025, Daniel Frumkin (Chief Executive Officer) and Marc Page (Chief Financial Officer) were awarded a right to be granted a nil cost option on (or shortly after) each of 31 December 2027, 31 December 2028 and 31 December 2029 in accordance with the SVAP rules (the "SVAP Awards"). The number of shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc over which each nil cost option will be granted pursuant to the SVAP Award will be determined by the growth in total shareholder return from a value equivalent to a share price of 80p as at the relevant grant date. An option will only be granted provided a minimum share price hurdle of 120p has been met, and to the extent that the aggregate value (tested at each grant date) of the shares under all nil cost options granted to each individual does not exceed GBP60m in the case of the CEO and GBP12m in the case of the CFO. Payouts at this capped level currently requires a share price of GBP4.37. Any nil cost options will vest (to the extent certain performance conditions have been met) in line with regulatory requirements, which currently require vesting over a three-to-seven year period from the date of award (28 May 2025), and a one-year post-vest holding period for instruments. Options will also be subject to malus and clawback provisions. 1. DETAILS OF PDMR / PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED: (a) Name Daniel Frumkin 2. REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: (a) Position / Status Chief Executive Officer (b) Initial notification Initial notification / amendment 3. DETAILS OF THE ISSUER, EMISSION ALLOWANCE MARKET PARTICIPANT, AUCTION PLATFORM, AUCTIONEER OR AUCTION MONITOR: (a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc (b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4. DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION(S): SECTION TO BE REPEATED FOR (I) EACH TYPE OF INSTRUMENT; (II) EACH TYPE OF TRANSACTION; (III) EACH DATE; AND (IV) EACH PLACE WHERE TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED: Description of the (a) financial instrument, Right to acquire nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.0001 pence each in type of instrument Metro Bank Holdings plc. Identification code GB00BMX3W479 Right to acquire nil cost options to acquire shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc under the SVAP (the "SVAP Award"), determined by 2.5% of the growth in value (based (b) Nature of the on total shareholder return) above a market value equivalent to 80 pence per share, transaction subject to the achievement of a minimum share price hurdle of 120p, and subject to a cap on the aggregate value (at grant) of shares subject to nil cost options of GBP60m. (c) Price (pence) and Price(s): N/A Volume(s): To be determined as described above in 4(b) volume Aggregated information (d) Not applicable - single transaction - aggregated volume - price (pence) (e) Date of the 28 May 2025 transaction (f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1. DETAILS OF PDMR / PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED: (a) Name Marc Page 2. REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: (a) Position / Status Chief Financial Officer (b) Initial notification Initial notification / amendment 3. DETAILS OF THE ISSUER, EMISSION ALLOWANCE MARKET PARTICIPANT, AUCTION PLATFORM, AUCTIONEER OR AUCTION MONITOR: (a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc (b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4. DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION(S): SECTION TO BE REPEATED FOR (I) EACH TYPE OF INSTRUMENT; (II) EACH TYPE OF TRANSACTION; (III) EACH DATE; AND (IV) EACH PLACE WHERE TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED: Description of the (a) financial instrument, Right to acquire nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.0001 pence each in type of instrument Metro Bank Holdings plc. Identification code GB00BMX3W479 Right to acquire nil cost options to acquire shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc under the SVAP (the "SVAP Award"), determined by 0.5% of the growth in value (based (b) Nature of the on total shareholder return) above a market value equivalent to 80 pence per share, transaction subject to the achievement of a minimum share price hurdle of 120p, and subject to a cap on the aggregate value (at grant) of shares subject to nil cost options of GBP12m. (c) Price (pence) and Price(s): N/A Volume(s): To be determined as described above in 4(b) volume Aggregated information (d) Not applicable - single transaction - aggregated volume - price (pence) (e) Date of the 28 May 2025 transaction (f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction

Enquiries

For further information on this announcement, please contact:

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

