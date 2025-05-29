Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
29.05.25 | 08:04
1,380 Euro
-2,13 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
29-May-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                               Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 
29 May 2025 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
Grant of an interest in shares under the Metro Bank Holdings plc Shareholder Value Alignment Plan (SVAP) 
 
At Metro Bank's 2025 AGM a resolution was passed approving the adoption of the SVAP. A copy of the SVAP rules is 
available at https://www.metrobankonline.co.uk/globalassets/metro-bank-holdings-svap-plan-rules.pdf. 
On 28 May 2025, Daniel Frumkin (Chief Executive Officer) and Marc Page (Chief Financial Officer) were awarded a right 
to be granted a nil cost option on (or shortly after) each of 31 December 2027, 31 December 2028 and 31 December 2029 
in accordance with the SVAP rules (the "SVAP Awards"). The number of shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc over which each 
nil cost option will be granted pursuant to the SVAP Award will be determined by the growth in total shareholder return 
from a value equivalent to a share price of 80p as at the relevant grant date. An option will only be granted provided 
a minimum share price hurdle of 120p has been met, and to the extent that the aggregate value (tested at each grant 
date) of the shares under all nil cost options granted to each individual does not exceed GBP60m in the case of the CEO 
and GBP12m in the case of the CFO. Payouts at this capped level currently requires a share price of GBP4.37. 
Any nil cost options will vest (to the extent certain performance conditions have been met) in line with regulatory 
requirements, which currently require vesting over a three-to-seven year period from the date of award (28 May 2025), 
and a one-year post-vest holding period for instruments. Options will also be subject to malus and clawback provisions. 
 1.      DETAILS OF PDMR / PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED: 
(a)      Name         Daniel Frumkin 
2.      REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: 
(a)      Position / Status   Chief Executive Officer 
(b)      Initial notification Initial notification 
       / amendment 
3.      DETAILS OF THE ISSUER, EMISSION ALLOWANCE MARKET PARTICIPANT, AUCTION PLATFORM, AUCTIONEER OR AUCTION 
       MONITOR: 
(a)      Name         Metro Bank Holdings plc 
(b)      LEI          984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
4.      DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION(S): SECTION TO BE REPEATED FOR (I) EACH TYPE OF INSTRUMENT; (II) EACH TYPE OF 
       TRANSACTION; (III) EACH DATE; AND (IV) EACH PLACE WHERE TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED: 
       Description of the 
(a)      financial instrument, Right to acquire nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.0001 pence each in 
       type of instrument  Metro Bank Holdings plc. 
 
       Identification code  GB00BMX3W479 
 
                  Right to acquire nil cost options to acquire shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc 
                  under the SVAP (the "SVAP Award"), determined by 2.5% of the growth in value (based 
(b)      Nature of the     on total shareholder return) above a market value equivalent to 80 pence per share, 
       transaction      subject to the achievement of a minimum share price hurdle of 120p, and subject to 
                  a cap on the aggregate value (at grant) of shares subject to nil cost options of 
                  GBP60m. 
(c)      Price (pence) and   Price(s):   N/A Volume(s):   To be determined as described above in 4(b) 
       volume 
       Aggregated 
       information 
(d)                 Not applicable - single transaction 
       -  aggregated volume 
       -  price (pence) 
(e)      Date of the      28 May 2025 
       transaction 
(f)      Place of the     Outside a trading venue 
       transaction 
 1.      DETAILS OF PDMR / PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED: 
(a)      Name         Marc Page 
2.      REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: 
(a)      Position / Status   Chief Financial Officer 
(b)      Initial notification Initial notification 
       / amendment 
3.      DETAILS OF THE ISSUER, EMISSION ALLOWANCE MARKET PARTICIPANT, AUCTION PLATFORM, AUCTIONEER OR AUCTION 
       MONITOR: 
(a)      Name         Metro Bank Holdings plc 
(b)      LEI          984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
4.      DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION(S): SECTION TO BE REPEATED FOR (I) EACH TYPE OF INSTRUMENT; (II) EACH TYPE OF 
       TRANSACTION; (III) EACH DATE; AND (IV) EACH PLACE WHERE TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED: 
       Description of the 
(a)      financial instrument, Right to acquire nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.0001 pence each in 
       type of instrument  Metro Bank Holdings plc. 
 
       Identification code  GB00BMX3W479 
 
                  Right to acquire nil cost options to acquire shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc 
                  under the SVAP (the "SVAP Award"), determined by 0.5% of the growth in value (based 
(b)      Nature of the     on total shareholder return) above a market value equivalent to 80 pence per share, 
       transaction      subject to the achievement of a minimum share price hurdle of 120p, and subject to 
                  a cap on the aggregate value (at grant) of shares subject to nil cost options of 
                  GBP12m. 
(c)      Price (pence) and   Price(s):   N/A Volume(s):   To be determined as described above in 4(b) 
       volume 
       Aggregated 
       information 
(d)                 Not applicable - single transaction 
       -  aggregated volume 
       -  price (pence) 
(e)      Date of the      28 May 2025 
       transaction 
(f)      Place of the     Outside a trading venue 
       transaction

.

Enquiries

For further information on this announcement, please contact:

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 75 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via an award-winning mobile app.

Metro Bank appeared in second place for personal and business service in-store in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey, February 2025.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  391092 
EQS News ID:  2147782 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2147782&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2025 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
