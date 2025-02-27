EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Luxembourg, 27 February 2025. Marley Spoon Group SE announces global workforce reductions Marley Spoon Group SE ("Marley Spoon" or the "Company"), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider, today announced that it will be implementing workforce reductions across all regions and subsidiaries, including Marley Spoon SE, as part of an ongoing strategic initiative aimed at enhancing profitability. This decision is part of the company's continued efforts to streamline operations and ensure financial sustainability. This step is a simplification of organizational structures and does not represent a strategic withdrawal from these countries or markets. The restructuring will affect roughly 5% of the total workforce, primarily impacting central function roles, with the affected countries being Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, the United States, and Australia. These changes are designed to align the company's resources with its core priorities and to position Marley Spoon for continued success in the meal kit and ready-to-heat market landscape.



