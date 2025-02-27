Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce planning is underway for an extensive 2025 work program to follow-up on and extend previous sampling discoveries of 5.77% Cu, 1.55% Co and 0.11 g/t Au along two kilometres of strike to the north of 2022 drilling on the "Farellon" structure at its highly prospective Carrizal IOCG Property, located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera.

The upcoming 2025 work program will test high-priority targets identified through previous drilling, sampling and mapping and will focus on identifying new drill targets and expanding known areas of mineralization using ASTER remote sensing surveys for alteration analysis and ground sampling initiatives.

Figure 1: Strong iron oxide alteration FAR-22-017 at 243m

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/242622_74b034dc84c71b1e_001full.jpg

Red Metal Resources President and CEO, Caitlin Jeffs stated, "We are excited to build on our previously successful drilling and sampling programs in a 2025 market environment with higher Copper prices and demand. We have multiple new potential drill targets in close proximity to the Farellon structure and are greatly encouraged by the drilling confirmation of significant new vein width and mineralization with a full 1.5 kilometres of mapped continuity for planned upcoming drilling as well as numerous other high-priority veins that have yet to be drill tested. We believe the nature of the alteration and veining indicates that we are in the top of a large IOCG system and that we are in the early stages of showing its full potential."

Figure 2: Surface mapping and sample results up to 5.77% Copper at Carrizal, Chile

CuEq% based on CuEq%= ((Cu lb/t*US$3.75.lb) +(Co lbs/t*US$20/lb) +(Au g/t*0.03215*US$1,850/oz)/US$3.75/lb Cu insitu value and does not account for metallurgical, refining or other losses

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/242622_74b034dc84c71b1e_002full.jpg

A 2022 work program focused on mapping of veins along strike of, and to the east of the main Farellon structure with the goal of developing new drill targets. New veins mapped and sampled include the Gorda vein which was drilled in Hole FAR-22-020. The Gorda vein lies 250 metres east of the Farellon structure which was mapped and sampled along strike for a full kilometre. A further five veins were mapped and sampled in detail to develop 2025 and future drill targets throughout the property.

Figure 3. Mineralization from recent sampling programs

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/242622_74b034dc84c71b1e_003full.jpg

Highlights

A high sample return of 5.77% Cu, 1.55% Co and 0.11 g/t Au two kilometres along strike to the north of the recent drilling on the Farellon structure

Three veins mapped in detail, each demonstrating over a kilometre of prospective strike length with mineralized grab samples

Table 1: Grab Sample Highlights (1)(2)

Sample

Number Northing

UTM Easting

UTM Elevation

(asl) Weight of Sample

(Kg) Au g/t Co% Cu% 500818 6888943 309490 553 1.54 1.74 0.047 6.26 500902 6891077 310916 632 1.63 0.11 1.545 5.77 500832 6889540 311547 540 1.82 0.22 0.021 5.66 500895 6890377 310310 631 1.58 0.63 0.146 5.18 500887 6889724 311958 495 0.94 0.32 0.063 5.06 500803 6889197 309735 561 2.21 0.04 0.019 4.89 500822 6888323 309800 647 1.96 3.43 0.015 4.59 500830 6889441 311412 524 1.71 0.67 0.027 4.11 500827 6888543 310082 618 1.71 4.91 0.094 3.70 500894 6890373 310305 631 0.45 0.13 0.028 3.41 500844 6888968 310724 496 1.48 0.27 0.024 3.37 500854 6889477 310518 582 1.05 3.28 0.160 3.16 500837 6889267 311117 527 0.67 1.97 0.029 3.03 500814 6889114 309667 587 1.51 0.19 0.057 2.79 500858 6889836 310979 582 2.46 2.06 0.002 2.70 500834 6889309 312021 472 1.52 0.45 0.054 2.64 500824 6888423 309869 621 1.32 0.74 0.136 2.61 500833 6890107 311855 522 1.12 0.21 0.071 2.52 500820 6888717 309359 592 3.64 0.45 0.036 2.50 500831 6889472 311475 533 1.91 0.02 0.015 2.39 500859 6889807 310888 564 1.14 0.17 0.019 2.11 500840 6888767 310417 546 1.07 0.81 0.018 2.06 500850 6888284 310247 572 1.5 1.57 0.029 1.90 500816 6889020 309583 594 3.62 0.38 0.020 1.88 500868 6890705 311339 574 1.43 0.09 0.085 1.77 500886 6889679 312500 457 0.93 0.22 0.002 1.76 500806 6889420 309857 575 1.3 0.09 0.036 1.69 500819 6888717 309359 592 2.64 0.47 0.048 1.54 500855 6889630 310681 596 1.19 0.87 0.025 1.54 500852 6889527 310785 561 1.86 0.24 0.193 1.21 500829 6889352 311252 539 3.43 0.65 0.073 1.20 500856 6889748 310735 570 2.31 0.22 0.024 1.15 500835 6889244 311891 496 3.24 1.54 0.001 0.94 500838 6889227 311054 548 1.26 1.89 0.019 0.88 500892 6889011 312361 435 0.8 0.01 0.033 0.86 500826 6888696 310059 627 1.75 1.79 0.003 0.84 500801 6889269 309795 596 1.96 0.09 0.121 0.82 500823 6888344 309815 637 2.74 0.22 0.006 0.75 500853 6889444 310665 578 2.95 0.43 0.026 0.66 500802 6889233 309758 580 1.67 0.04 0.062 0.55 500825 6888485 309930 617 1.02 2.20 0.030 0.50

(1)Management cautions that prospecting surface rock samples and associated assays, as discussed herein, are selective by nature and represent a point location, and therefore may not necessarily be fully representative of the mineralized horizon sampled.

(2)This table represents a selection of highlights including 41 samples out of 102 samples taken

Red Metal successfully completed a nine-hole, 2,010 metre drill program in 2022 that targeted down dip extensions of known mineralized zones as well as testing of new zones.

Highlights

First hole on new zone intercepted 6 metres of vein with strong visible copper sulphides; further 1.5 kilometres of untested strike length

All holes have intercepted visible copper sulphide mineralization and alteration associated with IOCG deposits

Diamond drill core continues to provide valuable alteration and structural information not seen in previous RC drilling

Diamond Drilling

Four drillholes of the program targeted the south and north end of the Farellon zone and tested a previously undrilled structure parallel to the Farellon zone. All four drill holes intercepted zones of sulphide mineralization including chalcopyrite and chalcocite and zones of strong alteration associated with iron oxide copper gold ("IOCG") deposits.

Figure 4. Diamond drill program at the Farellon Zone discovery

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/242622_74b034dc84c71b1e_004full.jpg

Table 2: Summary of holes (3)

Drillhole Target Length Highlights FAR-22-017 Farellon South 326 Mineralized Breccia Zone at 236-243 m FAR-22-018 Farellon South 293 Multiple zones of disseminated chalcopyrite mineralization and intense IOCG associated alteration FAR-22-019 Farellon North 188 85-91 m brecciated quartz veining with strong chalcopyrite mineralization FAR-22-020 New Zone 182 142-147.6 m quartz calcite vein with strong chalcopyrite mineralization and actinolite, iron and sericite alteration

(3) Widths are drill indicated core length as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths with at this time .

New Zone Drill Tested

The newly tested parallel structure lies approximately 250 metres west of the Farellon vein and was mapped and sampled on surface in 2012. Mapping completed in 2012 traced the vein continuously over approximately 1.5 kilometres. All six surface samples taken along the structure in 2012 are listed below and all samples returned significant copper, gold and cobalt. The structure was tested with one drillhole and a six-metre quartz calcite vein was intercepted from 142m to 142.6m with visible chalcopyrite mineralization, intense pyrrhotite, albite and actinolite alteration.

Table 3: Historic 2012 surface sampling on new zone

Sample ID Easting Northing CuT% Au g/t Co% 123984 309701 6889159 4.97 0.43 0.07 123985 309862 6889291 3.73 0.80 0.02 123986 309644 6889070 3.40 0.41 0.03 123987 309424 6888843 1.60 0.23 0.10 123989 309227 6888420 3.86 0.68 0.04 123990 309040 6888003 2.49 0.63 0.02

Figure 5: Chalcopyrite in brecciated quartz vein FAR-22-019 at 86m

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/242622_74b034dc84c71b1e_005full.jpg

Figure 6: Chalcopyrite primary mineralization FAR-22-020 from 6m wide zone at 145.5m and 147.5m

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/242622_redmetalfig6.jpg

QAQC

Samples were prepared and analyzed by ALS laboratories in La Serena, Chile and Lima, Peru. Samples were analyzed for gold using Fire Assay-AA techniques. All samples were analyzed using a 33 element 4 acid digestion ICP analysis method and copper samples over 10,000 ppm were analyzed again for just copper using the same analysis method.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Caitlin Jeffs, P. Geo, who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing clean energy and strategic minerals projects. The Company's portfolio of projects include seven separate mineral claim blocks and mineral claim applications, highly prospective for Hydrogen, covering 172 mineral claims and totaling over 4,546 hectares, located in Ville Marie, Quebec and Larder Lake, Ontario, Canada. As well, the Company has a Chilean copper project, located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol RMES, on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol I660.

For more information, visit www.redmetalresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Red Metal provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the ability to raise adequate financing, receipt of required approvals, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Red Metal's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Red Metal has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Red Metal disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

