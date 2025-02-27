Aptar Pharma, leader in respiratory drug delivery solutions, and RDD Online are pleased to announce their co-organization of RDD Europe 2025, which will be held in-person from Tuesday, May 6 to Friday, May 9, 2025 at the Estoril Congress Center in Estoril, Portugal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250227163353/en/

RDD Europe 2025, Co-Organized by Aptar Pharma and RDD Online (Graphic: Business Wire)

Celebrating 20 years of RDD Europe and one of the largest and highly regarded international respiratory health conferences, RDD Europe 2025 will host over 500 scientists, engineers, clinicians and business professionals engaged in all aspects of nasal and pulmonary drug delivery.

With curated and peer reviewed content organized in six Knowledge Spaces, speakers, workshops, poster presenters and exhibitors will share timely, actionable insights under the following themes:

Bench to Bedside: Emerging Therapies and Clinical Advances

Inspiring Dry Powder Inhalation: Formulation Science and Device Design

MDIs in Transition: Evolving Science and Regulations

Advanced Inhalation: AI and Data Driven Design

Aqueous Agenda: Soft Mist Inhalers and Nebulizer Advances

Nasal Spotlight: Advances in Systemic and Nose-to-Brain Delivery.

Twelve delegate-selectable industry Workshops will take place on Wednesday, May 7, providing practical and interactive demonstrations of innovative technologies, products and capabilities in a small group setting.

An integrated Poster Exhibition session will run throughout the 3-day conference, ensuring ample opportunity for networking, with 70 exhibit tables and 72 posters showcasing academic and industry research, and development breakthroughs across established and emerging nasal and pulmonary drug delivery platforms.

To complement in-person activities, RDD Europe 2025 will also include extended online access from April 29 to June 30, 2025 to on-demand presentations and company profiles. In addition, almost 3,000 peer-reviewed speaker and poster papers will be available to delegates for 12 months after the conference.

The conference will open with a Welcome Cocktail Reception on the evening of Tuesday, May 6, and Aptar Pharma will sponsor a Gala Dinner at a scenic location in Estoril on Thursday, May 8.

As a global leader in OINDP device design and technology, Aptar Pharma is proud to be a Co-Organizer of RDD Europe 2025 and will host a workshop on May 7. Entitled "Ready for Clinical Trials in 1 Hour: A Roadmap to Success this workshop will be co-presented by Jonathan Mulpas, Director Business Development Pulmonary Category, Aptar Pharma, Will Ganley, Manager, Computational Pharmaceutics, Nanopharm, an Aptar Pharma company, and Carolina Dantas, Head of Medical Scientific Affairs, Pulmotree.

"Estoril is a great location to celebrate 20 years of RDD Europe conferences. I can't wait to catch up with friends and organizations who have returned year after year since RDD Europe 2005 was first held in Paris," commented Richard Dalby, one of the conference organizers. "So much has changed since then, and the innovation I've witnessed seems poised to have direct benefits on patient health, healthcare provider choice and environmental sustainability."

Added Carolyn Penot, Director of Operational Marketing at Aptar Pharma, "RDD Europe 2025 is a must-attend event, and this year's Knowledge Spaces will represent the latest thinking in nasal and pulmonary drug delivery. We look forward to celebrating 20 years of RDD Europe with our conference participants."

To register as a delegate or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit the RDD Europe 2025 website.

About RDD Online

RDD Online manages the organization of Respiratory Drug Delivery conferences in the U.S., and partners with Aptar Pharma to run RDDevents in Europe and Asia. These international conferences, focused on technologies and solutions to improve patient health, routinely attract over 500 delegates from 25 countries representing academia, industry and regulatory agencies. RDD Online also supplies realistic mouth throat models, Nephele mixing inlets and dose collection tubes. We offer scientific and technical publications, web-based training, and a company directory of organizations active in pulmonary and nasal drug delivery. For more information, please visit www.rddonline.com.

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar's innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has approximately 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250227163353/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

RDD Online, LLC

Richard Dalby

+1 (804) 239 1978

rdalby@rx.umaryland.edu

Media Contact

Aptar Pharma

Ciara Jackson

+49 1511 951 6502

ciara.jackson@aptar.com