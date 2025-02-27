Growth equity firm deepens commitment to European market expansion and brings extensive investor network to Europe

Lead Edge Capital, a leading growth equity firm investing in software, internet, and tech-enabled businesses, today announced the opening of its first international office in London. The expansion strengthens the firm's presence in Europe, building on a track record of investments in leading companies such as BlaBlaCar, Catawiki, ClearScore, Delivery Hero, Immedis, Spotify, Wise, and Yousign. The London office will serve as a hub for sourcing new investments, supporting portfolio companies, and expanding the firm's extensive network across the region.

A key driver of Lead Edge's success is its unique investor base of 700+ executives, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders who have built and led some of the world's most successful companies. Lead Edge actively leverages this network to provide portfolio companies with strategic connections, operational expertise, and growth acceleration.

"Our presence in London allows us to be closer to the dynamic European technology ecosystem and operate as true partners to our portfolio companies and management teams, just as we do in the U.S.," said Mitchell Green, Founder Managing Partner. "We've been active investors in Europe for years, and this office enhances our ability to support growth-stage businesses with the expertise and resources they need. The European market continues to produce top-tier technology companies, and we're excited to expand our extensive LP network here."

"The European market continues to present compelling opportunities that align with our investment criteria-high-growth technology companies with strong market leadership," said Nimay Mehta, Partner. "Having a permanent presence in London allows us to identify, invest in, and support these businesses as they scale across Europe and beyond."

Lead Edge Partner, Brian Lobdell, will lead the London office. Since joining the firm in 2017, Lobdell has played a key role in many of its most notable investments, including SafeSend, Wise, Grafana Labs, Holistiplan, Stowe Family Law, and LiveView Technologies.

"Having a team on the ground in London is a natural next step for us as we deepen our presence in Europe," said Lobdell. "It allows us to move faster, build stronger relationships, and stay closely connected to the European tech ecosystem. We're excited to expand our reach and leverage our network here to support companies as they scale."

The firm's expansion into London reinforces its commitment to identifying and investing in leading software, internet, and tech-enabled businesses globally, further solidifying its position as a key player in the growth equity landscape.

About Lead Edge Capital:

Lead Edge Capital is a $5 billion growth equity firm investing in software, internet, and tech-enabled businesses globally. The firm has invested in a number of major software and internet companies around the world, including Alibaba Group, Arrive Logistics, Asana, Azul Systems, Bazaarvoice, Benchling, Clearscore, Duo Security, Grafana, GrowthZone, Holistiplan, LeanStaffing, LiveView Technologies, Pacemate, SafeSend, Signal Sciences, Tempo, Toast, Wise, and YouSign. One of the main drivers of Lead Edge's success is its unique investor base, a network of 700+ executives, entrepreneurs, and dealmakers who have built and run some of the world's most successful companies. In addition to providing flexible capital, Lead Edge leverages this global advisory group to connect portfolio companies with the customers, partners, talent, and advisors needed to accelerate growth. Lead Edge Capital was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York City, London and Santa Barbara.

