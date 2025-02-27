Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has been named a Gold winner in both the 5G Networks and 5G Innovation of the Year categories at the Merit Awards for Telecom 2025. This recognition underscores Vonage's pivotal role in shaping the future of 5G technology through its innovative network APIs, which enable businesses to accelerate digital transformation across industries.

With a global reach spanning over 200 countries and territories, and leveraging Ericsson's expansive telecommunications ecosystem, Vonage continues to redefine business communications through cutting-edge solutions that help enterprises reimagine their business, transform their operations and improve customer experiences. At the forefront of 5G innovation, Vonage's network APIs empower developers, enterprises, and network operators to streamline network complexities and create advanced applications. These capabilities include enhanced connectivity, location services, security features, and flexibility for solving business needs in a fast-evolving, digital-first world.

Vonage also pioneered the Vonage Network Registry, a first-to-market developer registration service that simplifies and accelerates developer access to network APIs while enabling Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to scale API consumption and standardize approval processes for Application Service Providers (ASPs).

"As a Gold winner in both the 5G Networks and 5G Innovation of the Year categories, we are honored to be recognized for our contributions to advancing 5G technology," said Seckin Arikan, Head of API, Vonage. "By combining the power of Vonage and Ericsson, we are delivering scalable, AI-enhanced solutions that address real-world challenges for our customers. From simplifying access to network APIs to introducing innovative tools like the Vonage Network Registry, our focus remains centered on delivering meaningful, customer-first innovation that helps businesses thrive globally."

Established in 2022, the Merit Awards for Telecom honors companies shaping the telecommunications industry with exceptional creativity and vision. Judged by a panel of industry experts including leading journalists, consultants, executives, entrepreneurs, and educators, the awards recognize organizations delivering groundbreaking solutions to revolutionize telecom and drive industry progress.

For more information about Vonage network APIs, visit www.vonage.com.

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation, providing a comprehensive set of engagement solutions to deliver richer, more personal and meaningful communications across the entire customer and employee experience.

Vonage's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere. Vonage's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering is fully programmable and allows developers to embed video, voice, chat, messaging, AI and verification into existing products, workflows and systems using communications APIs. Leveraging the power of the network, Vonage's CPaaS is expanding to incorporate new network capabilities exposed as APIs to help developers worldwide pioneer new, advanced applications that help enterprises reimagine their business, transform their operations and improve customer experiences.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage/. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

