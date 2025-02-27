Revolutionary EV Battery Technology Redefines Portable Power: Jackery Becomes the First to Integrate Cell-to-Body Technology

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery , a leading provider of portable energy solutions, is introducing groundbreaking Cell-to-Body (CTB) technology in its power stations. This advanced battery innovation directly integrates battery cells into the device's structure, setting new standards for weight reduction, space efficiency, stability, and energy density in LiFePO4 power stations.

Maximizing Space and Minimizing Weight with Direct Cell Integration

Inspired by the automotive industry, where Tesla, BYD, and NIO are already exploring CTB integration, Jackery applies this innovation to portable energy storage. Unlike conventional battery systems, which assemble cells into modules before forming battery packs, CTB technology eliminates the modular stage. Instead, battery cells are directly integrated into the honeycomb-structured bottom shell of the power station. This maximizes space, increasing utilization by 59%, while removing the need for extra protective casings and separation layers.

More importantly, this design significantly reduces weight. Previously, users had to choose between heavier but safer and longer-lasting LiFePO4 power stations or lighter lithium batteries that compromised safety and capacity retention. With CTB technology, Jackery eliminates this trade-off, delivering the best of both worlds-enhanced durability and efficiency with over 30% weight reduction. The result is a lighter, more portable power station, perfect for outdoor adventures, camping, and emergency power supply.

Enhanced Structural Integrity and Safety

By integrating the battery cells directly into the device's structure, the battery itself becomes a load-bearing component. Unlike conventional clamp systems, Jackery's innovative honeycomb design securely anchors each cell, ensuring an even distribution of stress points. This optimized force distribution reinforces structural strength and enhances resistance to physical impacts, shocks, and vibrations, ultimately prolonging the battery's lifespan for long-term reliability.

Explorer 2000 v2: A Breakthrough in Mobile Energy Solutions

With CTB technology, Jackery strengthens its leadership in portable energy, offering safer, more powerful devices in a compact form. Featured in the Explorer 2000 v2 , this innovation results in the lightest 2-kWh LiFePO4 power station on the market, weighing just 17.5 kg with dimensions of 33.5 × 26.4 × 29.2 cm. This is 41% less volume and 36% less weight than conventional models in its class.The Explorer 2000 v2 sets a new standard for portability, durability, and efficiency, paving the way for future Jackery innovations.

