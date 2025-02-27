Brainomix Partners with Medtronic to Enhance Stroke Care Across Western Europe

OXFORD, England, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a pioneer in stroke AI imaging software and European market leader, has announced a strategic partnership with Medtronic Neurovascular, a global leader in medical technology. The collaboration aims to enhance stroke care for patients across Western Europe by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) solutions into clinical practice, expanding access to life-changing treatments and improving patient outcomes.

The Brainomix 360 Stroke platform is powered by state-of-the-art AI algorithms that provide real-time interpretation of brain scans to aid treatment and transfer decisions for stroke patients. Brainomix 360 Stroke was studied in the largest real-world evaluation of stroke AI - involving data from more than 450,000 patients across England over a 5-year period - with results showing a doubling of thrombectomy rates in Brainomix sites, and an additional 37% increase compared with non-evaluation sites.

By combining Brainomix's AI-powered imaging technology with Medtronic's expertise in neurovascular treatments, the partnership represents a significant step forward in stroke care. The collaboration will support faster, more accurate diagnoses, enabling healthcare professionals across the region to make better-informed decisions and deliver life-saving interventions more efficiently

Dr. Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainomix, underscored the shared vision of both companies:

"This partnership with Medtronic is a natural fit, with the leading neurovascular device provider joining forces with the leading stroke AI imaging partner, both aligned around a mutual commitment towards improving stroke care for all patients. We have demonstrated that our software impacts treatment rates, and working with Medtronic, we now have an opportunity together to deliver a solution for stroke networks across Europe that will enable more patients to get access to vital stroke treatments.

Dr. Alex Solich, Senior Consultant for Neurointervention at Karolinska University Hospital & Örebro Hospital, emphasized the impact this partnership will have on patient outcomes:

"As a stroke physician, I see firsthand the critical importance of speed and precision in delivering life-saving treatment. That's why I'm genuinely excited about the partnership between Medtronic Neurovascular and Brainomix. Combining Medtronic's proven neurovascular technologies with Brainomix's AI-driven imaging has the potential to make a real difference-not just in streamlining workflows, but in giving patients a better chance at recovery. Knowing that we are moving toward more efficient, data-driven decision-making gives me great confidence that we can continue to push the boundaries of stroke care and improve outcomes for countless patients."

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Transforming Treatment Regionally: Medtronic's established presence in Western Europe will accelerate the adoption of Brainomix's AI technology, ensuring that life-saving innovations reach more hospitals and healthcare providers across the region.

Enhanced Diagnostic Accuracy: Integrating Brainomix's AI-powered imaging software with Medtronic's neurovascular solutions will provide healthcare professionals with highly precise diagnostic tools, enabling quicker and more informed decisions crucial for timely stroke treatment.

Optimized Clinical Workflows: By simplifying and accelerating stroke detection and intervention, this partnership will help alleviate the burden on healthcare providers and enhance efficiency across hospital networks.

About Brainomix

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. With origins as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company with offices in the UK, Ireland and the USA, and operations in more than 30 countries. A private company, backed by leading healthtech investors, Brainomix has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that have been clinically adopted in hundreds of hospitals worldwide. Its first product, the Brainomix 360 stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving increased treatment rates and improving functional independence for patients.

