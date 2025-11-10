Brainomix Recognized in Global Health Tech Competition for Its Innovative Brainomix 360 Stroke Technology

Company earns top recognition in the Science category for its stroke AI technology

CHICAGO and OXFORD, England, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a global leader and pioneer of AI-powered imaging tools in stroke and lung fibrosis, has been named a winner in the American Heart Association's Health Tech Competition at Scientific Sessions 2025 in New Orleans. The company earned top recognition in the Science category for its innovative approach to improving outcomes for patients affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke.

"We're honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our Brainomix 360 Stroke technology," said Michalis Papadakis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Brainomix. "This award affirms our commitment to transforming cardiovascular and stroke care through innovation and scientific rigor."

Brainomix joins the American Heart Association's Center for Health Technology & Innovation Innovators' Network, a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers to advance innovation in cardiovascular and brain health.

The Health Tech Competition is a live forum for health care innovators to present digital solutions for treating or preventing cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Companies are evaluated by a panel of scientific and business leaders based on validity, scientific rigor and patient impact.

Founded as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is developing AI-powered tools that help clinicians make confident and impactful treatment and transfer decisions that can reduce disability and save lives.

The award was presented during Scientific Sessions 2025, the American Heart Association's flagship global event for cardiovascular science and medicine. To learn more about the Health Tech competition, visit: ahahealthtech.org/aha-health-tech-competition-2025.

About Brainomix

Brainomix is a global pioneer in AI medical imaging, enabling precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. Its flagship product, Brainomix 360 Stroke, is the world's first fully automated AI-imaging platform, designed for acute stroke assessment at all points of the patient pathway, facilitating more confident treatment and transfer decisions for patients in all hospitals, regardless of local resources or expertise. Brainomix 360 e-Lung technology applies AI-driven CT biomarkers to identify, monitor, and predict disease progression in pulmonary fibrosis. Founded as a spinout from the?University of?Oxford, Brainomix has offices in the UK,?Ireland?and the?USA, and operations in more than 20 countries.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

