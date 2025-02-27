Anzeige
10-faches Wachstum bis 2030? Warum KI-Aktien jetzt die größten Gewinnchancen bieten!
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:27 February 2025

Name of applicant:

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

Name of scheme:

General

Period of return:

From:

27 August 2024

To:

26 February 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

3,530,634

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

3,530,634

Name of contact:

Katherine Manson - Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone number of contact:

020 3709 8734


