Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) (FSE: YQ10) (WKN: A40GFH) (the "Company", or "Nova Pacific") is pleased to announce promising confirmation sampling results from surface exposures at the Anita zone, a strategic extension of the Company's flagship Lara Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia (Figure 1).

Key Highlights:

Higher copper grades observed at Anita compared to the Lara deposit (Table 1).

Similar gold and silver values with associated base metals as at the Coronation Zone.

Nova Pacific's CEO, Mr. J. Malcolm Bell, commented, "The sampling results from the Anita zone, part of the western extension to the Lara deposit, are very encouraging as they confirm similar results obtained by Falconbridge in the 80's (Figure 2). Additional work will be undertaken this spring and summer prior to application for a drill program."

Figure 1. Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10425/242586_20b1ae33b4756bcc_001full.jpg

Sample results are as follows:

Project Sample ID Gold (g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(%) Lead

(%) Zinc (%) Anita K479174 2.27 610 0.897 0.255 0.381 Anita K479175 3.28 418 4.77 0.405 0.728 Anita K479176 0.019 2.41 0.0654 0.00189 0.0028 Anita K479177 0.06 3.71 0.315 0.00155 0.0202

Table 1. Anita Zone Surface Grab Samples

Mr. Bell added, "It's particularly interesting to note that we're seeing higher copper grades at Anita zone compared to the Lara deposit. Higher copper value could have positive implications for our overall resource potential."

Figure 2. Anita Zone Map and Historical Drill Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10425/242586_20b1ae33b4756bcc_002full.jpg

Future Work at Lara:

Nova Pacific's newly expanded land position underscores the potential of the Lara Project. The Company is now preparing to advance its exploration efforts, with plans including:

10,000 m targeted drilling program to further delineate the extent of mineralization at Lara

Geophysical and geochemical surveys outside the Lara deposit to identify new areas of interest

Initial metallurgical and "ore sorting" studies of the Lara deposit to inform future development plans

"These results help to confirm our understanding of Anita zone mineralization," Mr. Bell stated. "The potential for the discovery of mineralization at depth at Anita could substantially increase our resource potential, positioning Nova Pacific as an emerging player in British Columbia's critical minerals sector."

Investors should note that while these results are promising, further work is required to fully understand the extent and economic viability of the mineralization.

Qualified Person

David Nelles, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and verified the scientific and technical data contained in this news release.

Rights of Indigenous Communities Statement

Nova Pacific operates on the Traditional, Ancestral and Unceded Territory of the Stz'uminus and Hul'qumi'num Treaty Group, a politically unified group that represents six Hul'qumi'num-speaking First Nations: Cowichan, Penelakut, Lyackson, Halalt, and Lake Cowichan.

The Company's entire team is committed to establishing lasting relationships with local communities by fostering inclusion and contributing to a shared prosperity.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. This brownfields development project boasts a significant historic resource rich in critical and precious metals situated in a prime location with excellent infrastructure. Nova Pacific's forward-looking strategy includes confirmation and infill drilling, completion of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) and preparation of a Pre-Feasibility Study if and as required. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while maintaining environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

For additional information please visit: www.novapacificmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

J. Malcolm Bell

Chief Executive Officer, Director

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans. Forward-Looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-Looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

