QNB Group Strengthens Innovation and Fintech Ecosystem with Strategic MoUs at Web Summit Qatar 2025

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the second edition of Web Summit Qatar 2025 concludes, QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation and fostering financial technology growth through the signing of three strategic MoUs. These agreements, signed with Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), Qatar Development Bank (QDB), and Rasmal Ventures, underscore QNB's role in shaping the future of finance and strengthening Qatar's position as a hub for fintech and digital transformation.

Through these MoUs, QNB is unlocking new opportunities for startups, SMEs, and technology-driven enterprises, reinforcing its position as a Catalyst for Digital Innovation. The agreements focus on accelerating fintech adoption, promoting investment, and fostering partnerships that enable financial inclusion and economic growth.

With QFC, QNB aims to facilitate the growth of fintech firms by providing them access to banking infrastructure, supporting innovation in digital assets, tokenization, and embedded finance.

With QDB, the bank will collaborate on initiatives that promote Qatar's entrepreneurial ecosystem, including funding opportunities for fintech startups and alternative financing models.

With Rasmal Ventures, QNB is creating new pathways for venture capital investment, enhancing support for high-potential startups and driving the adoption of cutting-edge financial technologies.

Speaking about the partnerships, Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer of QNB, said: "Our strategic collaborations at Web Summit Qatar 2025 reflect our commitment to advancing digital finance and fostering a dynamic fintech ecosystem. By working closely with key financial and investment partners, QNB is strengthening Qatar's role as a global financial hub and unlocking new opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy."

Web Summit Qatar 2025 provided an ideal platform for QNB to engage with global industry leaders, exchange insights, and showcase its commitment to innovation and sustainability. Through thought leadership sessions, interactive activations, and strategic partnerships, QNB has reinforced its role as a trusted financial partner driving the next wave of banking transformation.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.

