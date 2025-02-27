It also includes workshops where you can experience Japan's traditional craftsmanship!

From Friday, March 7 to Sunday, March 9, 2025, Tokyo Metropolis will hold the "Edo Tokyo Kirari Project's EDO TOKYO TIMELESS Exhibition: Encountering Tokyo's Time-Honored Brands at Wakeijuku" at Wakeijuku in Bunkyo-ku, famed as the former residence of Marquis Hosokawa.

Tokyo Metropolis has implemented the Edo Tokyo Kirari Project, based on the concept of "Old meets New," to hone the traditional skills, products of long-established shops, and so on throughout Edo-Tokyo from new perspectives and to spread their value and appeal in Japan and overseas as a brand that represents Tokyo.

This time, we will hold a hands-on exhibition to have many people learn about this project furthermore. This exhibition will see 39 model businesses participate, each offering the value and appeal of historical, traditional industries in new forms. We will exhibit each model business's techniques and products to allow visitors to see and experience in person the traditional skills of food, clothing, and shelter that Edo-Tokyo boasts to the world. In addition, we will offer workshops where visitors can experience and enjoy each business's techniques, such as Kumiko woodcraft and Kumihimo braiding. The exhibition will also feature special products created in collaboration with Parisian designers, which were exhibited at the French international trade fair Maison&Objet Paris. Enjoy traditions beloved and passed down over the ages, from Edo to Tokyo, from various perspectives. Please see our special article for details about the event.

https://en.edotokyokirari.jp/news/life/edotokyotimeless/

Event Overview Name: Edo Tokyo Kirari Project's EDO TOKYO TIMELESS Exhibition: Encountering Tokyo's Time-Honored Brands at Wakeijuku Dates and times: 10:00 17:00, Friday, March 7 to Sunday, March 9, 2025 *10:00 to 16:00 on the last day only. Venue: Wakeijuku Honkan (former Marquis Hosokawa residence) 1-21-2 Mejirodai, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, 112- 8682 *No parking is available, so please do not come by car. Admission: Free (costs apply to joining the workshops, etc.) Organizers: Tokyo Metropolis, Edo Tokyo Kirari Project Details: Displays, workshops, sales, etc., related to the techniques and products of Edo Kirari Project model businesses

Website: https://en.edotokyokirari.jp/

Special article on exhibition: https://en.edotokyokirari.jp/news/life/edotokyotimeless/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edo_tokyo_kirari

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Edo-tokyo-kirari-638579083261624

Wakeijuku Honkan (former Marquis Hosokawa residence) is a typical early Showa-era mansion of Kazoku (Japanese peerage). It was built in 1936 by Marquis Moritatsu Hosokawa, the 16th head of the family. In 1955, Kisaku Maekawa purchased the former Marquis Hosokawa house and its over-23,000 m2 estate from the family and established a male students' dormitory called Wakeijuku within the grounds. Aside from once or twice a month, the grounds are normally closed to the public, but they will be open during this three-day event.

https://www.wakei.org/honkan/index.html

