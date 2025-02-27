Beiersdorf reported impressive financial results for fiscal year 2024, with adjusted operating profit rising 8% to €1.37 billion, outpacing the 6.5% organic revenue growth that reached €9.85 billion. The company's Consumer segment performed particularly well with 7.5% organic growth to €8.16 billion, driven by strong performance from Nivea and Eucerin brands, despite ongoing challenges with luxury brand La Prairie. The adhesives division Tesa showed more modest growth of 1.9% to €1.69 billion, slightly below target range, yet managed to improve its profit margin to 16.3%. Overall, Beiersdorf's net profit jumped 24% to €928 million. Following these results, the company announced a new €500 million share buyback program scheduled to begin after the annual shareholders' meeting and conclude by year-end. Additionally, CEO Vincent Warnery's contract has been extended through 2030.

Conservative Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, Beiersdorf projects a more conservative growth trajectory for 2025, forecasting organic revenue growth of 4-6% group-wide and in the Consumer segment, down from 2024's performance. The Tesa division expects even more modest growth of 1-3%, heavily dependent on automotive industry developments. Despite these tempered growth expectations, the company aims to slightly improve its adjusted operating margin above last year's 13.9%, with Consumer segment margins targeted to increase by 50 basis points while Tesa's margin is expected to dip slightly to around 16%. Management remains confident about outperforming the market, citing a strong innovation pipeline and anticipated recovery in luxury brands, though potential U.S. import tariffs present uncertainties for both supply chains and the adhesives business.

Ad

Fresh Beiersdorf information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Beiersdorf analysis...