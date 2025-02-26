iCAD, Inc.: Koios Medical and iCAD Partner to Expand AI-Powered, Multi-Modality Breast Cancer Detection Solutions at ECR 2025

NASHUA, N.H. and CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) a global leader in clinically proven AI-powered cancer detection solutions, and Koios Medical, a leader in AI-driven ultrasound cancer diagnosis, today announced a strategic reseller partnership to deliver a comprehensive, multi-modality AI suite for breast cancer detection. This collaboration integrates iCAD's ProFound AI® Breast Health Suite for mammography with Koios SmartUltrasound, providing radiologists with an AI-powered pathway from screening to diagnosis.

"iCAD has long been a leader, the pioneer in AI for breast imaging. It is an honor to collaborate with a company with an unmatched track record of improving clinical outcomes for patients and a rich history of innovation," said Chad McClennan, President & CEO of Koios Medical, Inc.

The partnership reflects the rapidly growing adoption of best-in-class AI solutions across breast imaging facilities. "Our collaboration with iCAD is ultimately a customer-driven initiative. Breast imaging radiologists have long embraced innovation and are rapidly adopting best-of-breed AI solutions. Physicians seek accuracy, efficiency, and peace of mind. By offering an integrated 'breast AI suite' that includes both iCAD's ProFound AI and Koios SmartUltrasound, we're enabling a more comprehensive, AI-enhanced patient pathway. Streamlining AI acquisition and implementation across both mammography and breast ultrasound is a logical and necessary step forward," said Chad McClennan, President & CEO of Koios Medical, Inc.

Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD, added, "This partnership reinforces iCAD's commitment to delivering innovative AI solutions that empower radiologists and improve patient outcomes. By integrating iCAD's ProFound AI Breast Health Suite with Koios SmartUltrasound, we are providing clinicians with a more complete, end-to-end, AI-powered approach to breast cancer screening and detection that enhances workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy."

Koios SmartUltrasound is an AI-based software platform proven to accurately detect and diagnose both thyroid and breast cancers in ultrasound exams. Built using data sourced from a global network of partner sites, the technology aids physicians in quickly and accurately diagnosing disease, improving speed of interpretation, automating reporting, and reducing time to treatment, all while avoiding unnecessary surgical procedures. The increasing utilization of ultrasound in cancer detection, particularly for women with dense breast tissue, makes this innovation particularly relevant in today's evolving healthcare landscape.

Koios and iCAD will be attending ECR 2025 (Booth: AI-27 - Hall X1) from Wednesday, February 26 to March 2, 2025, in Vienna, Austria. To request a meeting or book a demo, please visit https://www.icadmed.com/about/news-events/upcoming-tradeshows-and-meetings/ecr-2025/

About Koios Medical:

Koios Medical develops medical software to assist physicians interpreting ultrasound images and applies deep machine learning methods to the process of reaching an accurate diagnosis. The Koios DS platform uses advanced AI algorithms to assist in the early detection of disease while reducing recommendations for biopsy of benign tissue. Patented technology saves physicians time, helps improve patient outcomes, and reduces healthcare costs. Koios DS (decision support) is SmartUltrasound, presently focused on the breast and thyroid cancer diagnosis market. Women with dense breast tissue (over 40% in the US) often require an alternative to mammography for diagnosis. Ultrasound is a widely available and effective alternative to mammography using no ionizing radiation and is a standard of care for cancer diagnosis. Learn more about Koios at: koiosmedical.com.

About iCAD, Inc.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can't hide by providing clinically proven deep learning solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., USA, iCAD's industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. For more information, including the latest in regulatory clearances, please visit www.icadmed.com .

