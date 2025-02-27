SumiSaujana Group Berhad Signs Underwriting Agreement With RHB Investment Bank Berhad

SumiSaujana Group Berhad ("SumiSaujana" or the "Company"), an established manufacturer of oil and gas ("O&G") specialty chemicals, is pleased to announce the signing of an underwriting agreement with RHB Investment Bank Berhad ("RHB Investment Bank") for its upcoming initial public offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("ACE Market"). This milestone underscores SumiSaujana's commitment to expanding its presence and capabilities in the O&G specialty chemicals sector.

Caption (L-R): Ramli Bin Mohamad, Executive Director/ Chief Operating Officer, Sumisaujana Group Berhad; Norazlam bin Norbi, Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Sumisaujana Group Berhad; Toh Chee Seng ???, Executive Deputy Chairman, Sumisaujana Group Berhad; Kevin Davies, Chief Executive Officer/ Managing Director, RHB Investment Bank Berhad; Joseph Soo ???, Head/Director, Group Client Coverage, Private Sector (Local Corporates), RHB Investment Bank Berhad; Ankur Khandelwal, Director/ Regional Head, Equity Capital Markets and Syndication, RHB Investment Bank Berhad

Established in 2010, SumiSaujana is a trusted name in the formulation, manufacturing, and supply of O&G specialty chemicals focusing on drilling fluid chemicals, and production and refinery chemicals for the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments in the O&G industry. With a strong presence in Malaysia and a growing footprint across the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions, the Company is well-regarded for its innovative and high-quality solutions tailored to meet the needs of the O&G specialty chemicals industry.

This IPO exercise will involve a public issue of 310.0 million new ordinary shares ("Issue Shares") and an offer for sale of up to 90.0 million existing shares ("Offer Shares"), collectively representing 27.71% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital. The allocation of the Issue Shares and Offer Shares is structured as follows:

Issue Shares under the Public Issue for the Malaysian Public via Balloting:

72.5 million Issue Shares, equally distributed between Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera investors (5.02% of the enlarged issued share capital).

Issue Shares under the Public Issue for the Eligible Directors, Employees and persons who have contributed to the success of SumiSaujana:

24.4 million Issue Shares (1.69% of the enlarged issued share capital).

Issue Shares under the Public Issue via Private Placement to Identified Institutional and Selected Investors:

122.6 million Issue Shares (8.50% of the enlarged issued share capital).

Issue Shares under the Public Issue via Private Placement to Identified Bumiputera Investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia ("MITI"):

90.5 million Issue Shares (6.27% of the enlarged issued share capital).

Offer Shares under the Offer for Sale via Private Placement to Identified Bumiputera Investors approved by the MITI:

90.0 million Offer Shares (6.23% of the enlarged issued share capital).

RHB Investment Bank, acting as the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter, and Sole Placement Agent, will underwrite 96.9 million Issue Shares allocated for the Malaysian public and eligible individuals.

Encik Norazlam Bin Norbi, Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of SumiSaujana Group Berhad , "This partnership with RHB Investment Bank is an important step in our journey to becoming a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry. The IPO proceeds will allow us to enhance our manufacturing capacity, expand our R&D capabilities, and explore new markets internationally. With RHB Investment Bank's expertise, we are confident in the success of our ACE Market debut."

Mr. Kevin Davies, Chief Executive Officer/ Managing Director of RHB Investment Bank Berhad , commented, " We are honored to collaborate with SumiSaujana Group Berhad on their IPO journey. This partnership underscores RHB Investment Bank's commitment to supporting dynamic enterprises in achieving their growth ambitions. Our extensive experience in IPO underwriting positions us well to provide SumiSaujana with the strategic insights and financial expertise necessary for a successful market debut. We are confident that this milestone will propel SumiSaujana to new heights, and we look forward to contributing to their continued success. "

SumiSaujana intends to utilise the IPO proceeds to fund its acquisition of the existing Puncak Alam Factory, a new warehouse and a corporate office, as well as to install a Solar PV system at the existing Puncak Alam Factory to reinforce its sustainability initiatives. A portion of the funds will also be allocated for the establishment of a new R&D laboratory as well as purchase and installation of IT infrastructure for its new corporate office, while the remaining proceeds will cover listing-related expenses.

###

About SumiSaujana Group Berhad

SumiSaujana Group Berhad and its subsidiary ("SumiSaujana Group") is an established manufacturer of oil and gas ("O&G") specialty chemicals with over a decade of experience, specialising in the formulation, manufacturing, and supply of drilling fluid chemicals, and production, and refinery chemicals for the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments in the O&G industry. With a strong presence in Malaysia and exports to the Asia Pacific, Middle East and North America regions, SumiSaujana Group serves top-tier global O&G service providers, production and refinery companies and chemical manufacturers. As a Petronas-licensed manufacturer, SumiSaujana Group is committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, continuously enhancing its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of the global O&G industry.

For more information, visit https://sstcm.com/

Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of SumiSaujana Group Berhad

For more information, please contact: Jazmin Wan Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz William Yeo Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz SOURCE: SumiSaujana Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire