Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results; Issues 2025 Guidance

Highlights (All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted):

Net sales of $533.8 million for the quarter, up 8.0% compared to $494.3 million

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.77, up 11% compared to $1.60

Adjusted diluted EPS* of $2.20, up 40% compared to $1.57

Generated $71 million of cash from operating activities; repaid $54 million of debt

For full year 2024, achieved net sales of $2.0 billion, diluted EPS of $6.14 and adjusted diluted EPS* of $7.13



COLMAR, Pa., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the "Company" or "Dorman") (NASDAQ: DORM), a leading supplier in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Kevin Olsen, Dorman's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We finished the year with outstanding results in the fourth quarter. Total net sales increased 8%, driven by strong performance in our Light Duty and Specialty Vehicle segments. We also drove impressive earnings growth. Our success in 2024 was the direct result of our innovation strategy, operational excellence initiatives, and the hard work and dedication of our talented Contributors across the enterprise.

"These results, coupled with our asset-light operating model, drove significant cash generation. Cash from operating activities for the year was $231 million, allowing us to reduce debt by $94 million and return capital to shareholders through the repurchase of $78 million in common stock at an average price of $91.

"With our proven business model, ability to navigate dynamic markets, and strengthened balance sheet, we remain well-positioned to deliver long-term growth. For 2025, we expect net sales growth to be in the range of 3% to 5%. We expect diluted EPS to be in the range of $7.00 to $7.30 and adjusted diluted EPS* to be in the range of $7.55 to $7.85."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

The Company reported fourth quarter 2024 net sales of $533.8 million, up 8.0% compared to net sales of $494.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross profit was $221.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, or 41.5% of net sales, compared to $194.2 million, or 39.3% of net sales, for the same quarter last year. Adjusted gross margin* was 41.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 39.3% in the same quarter last year.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $135.0 million, or 25.3% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $117.0 million, or 23.7% of net sales, for the same quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses* were $129.1 million, or 24.2% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $118.1 million, or 23.9% of net sales, in the same quarter last year.

Diluted EPS was $1.77 in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 11% compared to diluted EPS of $1.60 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted diluted EPS* was $2.20 in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 40% compared to adjusted diluted EPS* of $1.57 in the same quarter last year.

Segment results were as follows:

Net Sales Segment Profit Margin ($ in millions) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change Light Duty $ 427.4 $ 385.9 11 % 20.1 % 16.6 % 350 bps Heavy Duty $ 52.9 $ 57.4 -8 % 2.1 % 6.8 % -470 bps Specialty Vehicle $ 53.5 $ 51.0 5 % 12.2 % 15.7 % -350 bps

Full Year Financ ial Results

The Company reported full year 2024 net sales of $2,009.2 million, up 4.1% compared to net sales of $1,929.8 million in the prior year.

Gross profit was $806.4 million, or 40.1% of net sales, in 2024 compared to $685.4 million, or 35.5% of net sales, in the prior year. Adjusted gross margin* was 40.2% in 2024 compared to 36.1% in the prior year.

SG&A expenses were $513.4 million, or 25.6% of net sales, in 2024 compared to $470.7 million, or 24.4% of net sales, for the prior year. Adjusted SG&A expenses* were $484.2 million, or 24.1% of net sales, in 2024, compared to $464.0 million, or 24.0% of net sales, in the prior year.

Diluted EPS was $6.14 in 2024, up 50% compared to diluted EPS of $4.10 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted EPS* was $7.13 in 2024, up 57% compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $4.54 in the prior year.

Segment results were as follows:

Net Sales Segment Profit Margin ($ in millions) FY 2024 FY 2023 Change FY 2024 FY 2023 Change Light Duty $ 1,565.6 $ 1,462.5 7 % 18.2 % 12.8 % 540 bps Heavy Duty $ 231.5 $ 256.9 -10 % 2.8 % 5.6 % -280 bps Specialty Vehicle $ 212.1 $ 210.4 1 % 15.2 % 15.0 % 20 bps

2025 Guidance

The Company issued its full-year 2025 guidance, detailed in the table below, which excludes any impact from U.S. tariffs enacted or proposed in 2025 or potential retaliatory measures from U.S. trade partners. Additionally, our guidance excludes any potential impact from future acquisitions and divestitures, supply chain disruptions, significant inflation, interest rate changes, and share repurchases.

2025 Guidance Net Sales Growth vs 2024 3% - 5% Diluted EPS $7.00 - $7.30 Growth vs. 2024 14% - 19% Adjusted Diluted EPS* $7.55 - $7.85 Growth vs. 2024 6% - 10% Tax Rate Estimate 24%

Conference Call and Webcast

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

*Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains Non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these Non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental schedules attached.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/24 Pct.* 12/31/23 Pct. * Net sales $ 533,772 100.0 $ 494,296 100.0 Cost of goods sold 312,063 58.5 300,074 60.7 Gross profit 221,709 41.5 194,222 39.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 134,961 25.3 116,982 23.7 Income from operations 86,748 16.3 77,240 15.6 Interest expense, net 9,158 1.7 11,328 2.3 Other income, net 1,359 0.3 446 0.1 Income before income taxes 78,949 14.8 66,358 13.4 Provision for income taxes 24,436 4.6 16,074 3.3 Net income $ 54,513 10.2 $ 50,284 10.2 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.77 $ 1.60 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,778 31,511

Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/24 Pct.* 12/31/23 Pct. * Net sales $ 2,009,197 100.0 $ 1,929,788 100.0 Cost of goods sold 1,202,838 59.9 1,244,365 64.5 Gross profit 806,359 40.1 685,423 35.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 513,450 25.6 470,663 24.4 Income from operations 292,909 14.6 214,760 11.1 Interest expense, net 39,727 2.0 48,061 2.5 Other income, net 3,070 0.2 1,804 0.1 Income before income taxes 256,252 12.8 168,503 8.7 Provision for income taxes 66,248 3.3 39,244 2.0 Net income $ 190,004 9.5 $ 129,259 6.7 Diluted earnings per share $ 6.14 $ 4.10 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,956 31,533 * Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) 12/31/24 12/31/23 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,137 $ 36,814 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,619 and $3,518 573,787 526,867 Inventories 707,977 637,375 Prepaids and other current assets 30,859 32,653 Total current assets 1,369,760 1,233,709 Property, plant and equipment, net 164,499 160,113 Operating lease right-of-use assets 118,499 103,476 Goodwill 442,886 443,889 Intangible assets, net 278,213 301,556 Deferred tax assets 5,786 - Other assets 44,878 49,664 Total assets $ 2,424,521 $ 2,292,407 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 231,814 $ 176,664 Accrued compensation 44,002 23,971 Accrued customer rebates and returns 204,355 204,495 Revolving credit facility 13,960 92,760 Current portion of long-term debt 28,125 15,625 Other accrued liabilities 41,546 33,636 Total current liabilities 563,802 547,151 Long-term debt 439,513 467,239 Long-term operating lease liabilities 105,142 91,262 Deferred tax liabilities 3,700 8,925 Other long-term liabilities 18,894 9,627 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 30,565,855 and 31,299,770 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively 306 313 Additional paid-in capital 119,077 101,045 Retained earnings 1,180,862 1,069,435 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,775 ) (2,590 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,293,470 1,168,203 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,424,521 $ 2,292,407

Selected Cash Flow Information (unaudited): Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/24 12/31/23 12/31/24 12/31/23 Cash provided by operating activities $ 71,425 $ 59,648 $ 231,047 $ 208,758 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 13,685 $ 13,943 $ 56,700 $ 54,729 Capital expenditures $ 8,176 $ 11,032 $ 39,421 $ 43,968

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Our financial results include certain financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures, or considered in isolation, for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, financial position or cash flows. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. However, we have presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe this presentation, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results, profitability trends, and underlying growth relative to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP financial measures may reflect adjustments for charges such as fair value adjustments, amortization, transaction costs, severance, accelerated depreciation, and other similar expenses related to acquisitions as well as other items that we believe are not related to our ongoing performance. Adjusted Net Income: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/24* 12/31/23* 12/31/24* 12/31/23* Net income (GAAP) $ 54,513 $ 50,284 $ 190,004 $ 129,259 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 5,338 5,481 22,476 21,817 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 1,294 493 2,621 15,373 Executive transition services expense [3] - - - 1,801 Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration [4] - (7,069 ) - (20,469 ) Pretax reduction in workforce costs [5] 47 - 4,973 - Discrete tax adjustment for state tax matters [6] 8,088 - 8,088 - Tax adjustment (related to above items) [7] (1,650 ) 285 (7,465 ) (4,606 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 67,630 $ 49,474 $ 220,697 $ 143,175 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.77 $ 1.60 $ 6.14 $ 4.10 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 0.17 0.17 0.73 0.69 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 0.04 0.02 0.08 0.49 Executive transition services expense [3] - - - 0.06 Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration [4] - (0.22 ) - (0.65 ) Pretax reduction in workforce costs [5] 0.00 - 0.16 - Discrete tax adjustment for state tax matters [6] 0.26 - 0.26 - Tax adjustment (related to above items) [7] (0.05 ) 0.01 (0.24 ) (0.15 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 2.20 $ 1.57 $ 7.13 $ 4.54 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,778 31,511 30,956 31,533 * Amounts may not add due to rounding.

See accompanying notes at the end of this supplemental schedule.

Adjusted Gross Profit: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/24 Pct.** 12/31/23 Pct.** Gross profit (GAAP) $ 221,709 41.5 $ 194,222 39.3 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 782 0.1 7 0.0 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 222,491 41.7 $ 194,229 39.3 Net sales $ 533,772 $ 494,296

Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/24 Pct.** 12/31/23 Pct.** Gross profit (GAAP) $ 806,359 40.1 $ 685,423 35.5 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 793 0.0 11,813 0.6 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 807,152 40.2 $ 697,236 36.1 Net sales $ 2,009,197 $ 1,929,788

Adjusted SG&A Expenses: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/24 Pct.** 12/31/23 Pct.** SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 134,961 25.3 $ 116,982 23.7 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] (5,338 ) (1.0 ) (5,481 ) (1.1 ) Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] (512 ) (0.1 ) (486 ) (0.1 ) Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration [4] - - 7,069 1.4 Pretax reduction in workforce costs [5] (47 ) (0.0 ) - - Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 129,064 24.2 $ 118,084 23.9 Net sales $ 533,772 $ 494,296

Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/24 Pct.** 12/31/23 Pct.** SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 513,450 25.6 $ 470,663 24.4 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] (22,476 ) (1.1 ) (21,817 ) (1.1 ) Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] (1,828 ) (0.1 ) (3,560 ) (0.2 ) Executive transition services expense [3] - - (1,801 ) (0.1 ) Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration [4] - - 20,469 1.1 Pretax reduction in workforce costs [5] (4,973 ) (0.2 ) - - Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 484,173 24.1 $ 463,954 24.0 Net sales $ 2,009,197 $ 1,929,788 * *Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding. [1] - Pretax acquisition-related intangible asset amortization results from allocating the purchase price of acquisitions to the acquired tangible and intangible assets of the acquired business and recognizing the cost of the intangible asset over the period of benefit. Such costs were $5.3 million pretax (or $4.0 million after tax) during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $22.5 million pretax (or $16.9 million after tax) during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and were included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Such costs were $5.5 million pretax (or $4.1 million after tax) during the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $21.8 million pretax (or $16.4 million after tax) during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and were included in selling, general and administrative expenses. [2] - Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs include costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions, accretion on contingent consideration obligations, inventory fair value adjustments and facility consolidation and start-up expenses. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we incurred charges included in cost of goods sold for integration costs of $0.8 million pretax (or $0.6 million after tax) and $0.8 million pretax (or $0.6 million after tax), respectively. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we incurred charges included in selling, general and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions, accretion on contingent consideration obligations and facility consolidation and start-up expenses of $0.5 million pretax (or $0.4 million after tax) and $1.8 million pretax (or $1.4 million after tax), respectively.



During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, we incurred charges included in cost of goods sold for integration costs, other facility consolidation expenses and inventory fair value adjustments of $0.0 million pretax (or $0.0 million after tax) and $11.8 million pretax (or $8.9 million after tax), respectively. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, we incurred charges included in selling, general and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions and facility consolidation and start-up expenses of $0.5 million pretax (or $0.4 million after tax) and $3.6 million pretax (or $2.8 million after tax), respectively.

[3] - Executive transition service expenses represents an accrual for costs required to be paid under an agreement in connection with the planned transition of our Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman, and other professional services rendered in connection with the execution of the agreement. The expense was $1.8 million pretax (or $1.4 million after tax) during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. [4] - Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration represents the change to our estimates of ultimate earnout payment amounts for a previously completed acquisition based on projections of financial performance compared to the target amounts defined in the purchase agreement and totaled $7.1 million pretax (or $5.3 million after tax) and $20.5 million pretax (or $15.5 million after tax) during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. [5] - Pretax reduction in workforce costs represents costs incurred in connection with our planned workforce reduction including severance and other payroll-related costs insurance continuation costs, modifications of share-based compensation awards, and other costs directly attributable to the action. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the expense was $0.0 million pretax (or $0.0 million after tax) and $5.0 million pretax (or $3.7 million after tax), respectively. [6] - Discrete tax adjustment for state tax matters represents a reserve recorded in connection with a state tax dispute, and totaled $8.1 million during both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. [7] - Tax adjustments represent the aggregate tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments reflected in the table above, and totaled $(1.7) million and $(7.5) million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $0.3 million and $(4.6) million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. Such items are estimated by applying our statutory tax rate to the pretax amount, or an actual tax amount for discrete items.