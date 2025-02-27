Zensai Recognized as Core Leader in 2025 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems

In just two years, Zensai has moved from Strong Performer to Core Leader, reinforcing its commitment to AI-driven innovation, customer success, and the future of organizational learning and development

AARHUS, Denmark, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the only AI-powered learning, employee engagement, and performance management platform built on Azure and integrated into Microsoft 365 and Teams, is proud to announce its recognition as a Core Leader in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems . This prestigious acknowledgment celebrates Zensai's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and effective learning solutions that empower organizations worldwide.

"Organizations today need learning systems that are intuitive, deeply embedded in everyday workflows, and capable of delivering meaningful business outcomes," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. "Zensai's Core Leader status in 2025 is a testament to its continued innovation and ability to drive impact for customers at scale."

The Fosway 9-Grid is a comprehensive market analysis model that evaluates learning system providers based on five critical dimensions: Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership, and Trajectory. Achieving Core Leader status highlights Zensai's strength in providing high-impact solutions, sustained customer success, and a well-established presence in the learning technology market.

Rapid Growth: Advancing Two Positions in Two Years

This recognition marks a significant milestone for Zensai, which has consistently evolved its Human Success Platform to meet the dynamic needs of modern enterprises and create a work environment where everyone can thrive.

In just two years, Zensai has advanced two positions in the Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems-rising from Solid Performer in 2023 to Strong Performer in 2024 to Core Leader in 2025. Zensai's advancement underscores the company's dedication to innovation, customer success, and delivering high-impact learning solutions at scale further solidifying Zensai's role as a trusted leader in organizational learning and workforce transformation.

"Being named a Core Leader in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems underscores our commitment to driving measurable impact for businesses through AI-powered learning solutions," said Rasmus Holst, CEO of Zensai. "Our Human Success Platform is designed to empower employees with personalized, accessible, and seamless learning pathways that support organizational success. We remain committed to empowering organizations to foster continuous learning and development within their workforce."

AI-Powered Learning for the Future of Work

As organizations continue to seek agile and effective learning solutions, Zensai remains at the forefront, committed to advancing workforce capabilities and driving long-term success. Zensai's platform is fully integrated with Microsoft 365 and Teams, offering an intuitive and embedded learning environment. By leveraging AI-powered insights, personalized learning paths, and real-time analytics, Zensai enables organizations to create a culture of continuous learning and upskilling. For organizations seeking a learning platform that delivers measurable impact while seamlessly integrating into existing workflows, Zensai is a trusted and forward-thinking choice. For more information, please visit Zensai's official website and Fosway Group's official website.

About Fosway Group

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst, providing independent research and insights on key trends and developments in the HR, talent, and learning markets. The Fosway 9-Grid offers a unique assessment of leading learning and talent solution providers, helping organizations make informed decisions aligned with their strategic objectives.

About Zensai

Zensai, the only Human Success Platform, seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Teams and is powered by AI. Our mission? To unlock human potential worldwide. With a global presence spanning 60+ countries and millions of users, Zensai revolutionizes employee development, engagement, and performance management. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, we redefine success metrics, offering a best-practice framework and solution for learning, engagement, and performance that is delivered in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by AI, designed for productivity, and aligned with your unique workflow, Zensai is a G2 leader, named a 2024 Gartner Cool Vendor, and ranked no. 94 on TIME's 2024 World's Top EdTech Companies list. Learn more at www.zensai.com

Media Contact:

Lynsey Rose, Head of Global Communications

lrose@zensai.com

