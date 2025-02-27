Trace One and Citeo Partner to Redefine Packaging Sustainability in the Food and Beverage Industry

PARIS, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One, a premier SaaS leader in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and compliance software, and Citeo, an eco-organization whose mission is to reduce the environmental impact of household packaging, today unveiled a new partnership designed to revolutionize how grocery retailers and national brands achieve sustainability and regulatory compliance.

This collaboration combines Trace One' PLM business platform with Citeo's expertise in recyclability calculations, offering brand owners a seamless, automated way to assess and improve the environmental impact of their packaging. Together, the two companies are setting a new standard for innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in the food and beverage sector.

Revolutionizing Recyclability

Grocery retailers and F&B brand owners face increasing complexity as they navigate stringent regulations such as the QCE (Environmental Qualities and Characteristics) decree and prepare for Europe's forthcoming Packaging Waste regulations. Historically, recyclability assessments have been slow and manual, proving difficult to maintain and improve effectively due to the volume of technical packaging data. Today, that changes.

The Trace One and Citeo partnership delivers:

• Effortless Automation: Eliminating manual data entry by seamlessly integrating packaging data from Trace One's PLM system with Citeo's trusted recyclability calculation engine.

• Instant Insights: Brands gain immediate access to recyclability scores, detailed analytics, and actionable recommendations-all visualized through Trace One's intuitive dashboards.

• Future-Proof Compliance: Stay ahead of evolving regulations, ensuring businesses are always aligned with European standards.

A Seamless Process for Private Label Brands and & Suppliers

At the heart of this partnership is the integration of Trace One's PLM platform with Citeo's recyclability tool, a solution recognized by French authorities. The process is simple yet transformative, thanks to integration with Citeo's 'TREE' packaging recyclability tool:

Retailers and suppliers input packaging data into Trace One's PLM system. Recyclability scores are calculated in real-time through an integration between Trace One and Citeo, ensuring no data is stored at Citeo to maintain strict customer data protection. Recyclability results are returned to Trace One Analytics solution, empowering brands with insights to optimize packaging and meet their sustainability goals.



This collaboration enables brands to save time, reduce complexity, and focus on what matters most: creating a sustainable future.

A Leap Forward for Grocery Retailers

The benefits for grocery retailers are clear:

Speed and Simplicity : No more unwieldy spreadsheets or manual updates. Recyclability assessments are now automated.



: No more unwieldy spreadsheets or manual updates. Recyclability assessments are now automated. Sustainability at Scale: Identify and improve non-recyclable packaging that not only meet European sustainability targets but also helps them go further.



Brand Leadership: Stand out in the market with clear, actionable insights that showcase environmental responsibility to customers and stakeholders.



"We believe that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand," said Antoine Daviet, Chief Product Officer at Trace One. "This partnership with Citeo transforms how retailers approach recyclability, empowering them to achieve their goals faster and more effectively than ever before."

"In order to support companies in their environmental transition, this strategic partnership with Trace One will enable us to accelerate and facilitate the assessment of the recyclability of all their packaging. We need to meet regulatory targets faster than ever and reduce the environmental impact of all packaging materials," said Valentin Fournel, Head of Eco-design and Reuse? at Citeo

The Trace One-Citeo integration is currently being implemented with seven leading French brands with a phased rollout enabling customers to adopt the solution at their own pace.

This is just the beginning. As European sustainability regulations evolve, Trace One and Citeo are committed to staying ahead, continuously refining their solutions to ensure retailers remain compliant, competitive, and innovative.

About Trace One

Trace One is a premier SaaS provider of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and compliance solutions, specializing in the food & beverage, cosmetics, personal care, and chemical industries. With over 30 years of expertise, Trace One empowers more than 9,000 brand owners worldwide to innovate, collaborate, and bring products to market faster while ensuring the highest standards of quality, compliance, and sustainability. Trusted by industry leaders, Trace One combines cutting-edge technology with unmatched expertise to help businesses navigate complexity, accelerate growth, and shape a sustainable future.

About Citeo

Citeo was created in 1992 by consumer goods and distribution companies in order to reduce environmental impact of household packaging and graphic paper, and develop eco-design, collection, sorting and recycling services.

Since the creation of Citeo, the consumer goods and retail companies have invested about 14 billion euros to develop eco-design, to install and finance selective collection and to create recycling streams with the public and local authorities, and industrial operators.

Today, 67% of household packaging and 62% of graphic papers are recycled thanks to the act of sorting by the French people, which has become the first eco-citizen act.

