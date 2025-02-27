DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad: DC Healthcare Reports RM55.76 Million in Revenue for FYE2024

DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Group"), an aesthetic medical services provider specialising in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2024 ("4Q FY2024"). The Group recorded a revenue of RM16.61 million for the quarter and RM55.76 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 ("FYE2024").

For 4Q FY2024, revenue declined slightly by 5% compared to RM17.57 million in the same period of the previous year. Despite this, the Group maintained strong cash sales collection, reinforcing confidence in its long-term business strategy.

The Group reported a Loss Before Tax ("LBT") of RM3.24 million, compared to RM0.27 million in 4Q FY2023. The higher loss was mainly due to increased depreciation costs of RM1.20 million, higher operating costs of RM0.55 million, and additional marketing expenses of RM0.77 million. These higher costs were in line with the Group's aggressive expansion strategy, which saw the number of Dr Chong Clinic increase from 13 in 4Q FY2023 to 19 in 4Q FY2024, alongside the opening of 4 new Dr Chong Slimming and the introduction of the DC Academy. The academy further solidifies the Group's commitment to advancing professional development within the aesthetic industry, supporting long-term growth and enhancing service quality across its network.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, 4Q FY2024 revenue increased by 5% to RM16.61 million in 4Q FY2024 from RM15.81 million in 3Q FY2024, reflecting an uptick in demand for aesthetic treatments. This growth is primarily attributed to a higher number of treatments provided in aesthetic services, reflecting the increasing demand for our offerings.

For the full financial year ended 31 December 2024, the Group reported a revenue of RM55.76 million, compared to RM67.79 million in the previous financial year. The revenue decline was primarily attributed to a lower redemption rate in aesthetic services. However, contract liabilities increased to RM18.54 million as at 31 December 2024, signifying a steady pipeline of prepaid packages that will be realised as revenue in the future.

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare

Commenting on the Group's performance and future outlook, Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare stated, "Despite near-term financial pressures, we remain focused on strengthening our long-term financial performance and operational efficiency. We are actively streamlining operations through a Group-Wide Efficiency Program, aimed at reducing material waste and improving cost control. The implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system will enhance decision-making and optimise inventory management, ensuring a more sustainable business model moving forward."

He added, "We are also expanding our market reach by synergising our core brands, including Dr. Chong Clinic, Dr. Chong Slimming, and NewB Premium Skincare, to cater to the growing demand for aesthetic and wellness solutions. Enhancing the customer experience remains a key priority, and we are exploring AI-powered patient tracking and personalised treatment plans to improve service quality and drive customer retention. These initiatives will enable us to reinforce our leadership in the medical aesthetic industry while strengthening long-term customer engagement."

Looking ahead, DC Healthcare remains committed to expanding its clinic network in high-demand areas across Northern, Southern, and West Malaysia, particularly for Dr. Chong Slimming, as part of its strategy to capture the growing wellness market. These initiatives, alongside continued technological upgrades and operational enhancements, are expected to support sustainable growth with the current 19 Dr Chong Clinic as well as 4 Dr. Chong Slimming, reinforcing the Group's position as a market leader in aesthetic healthcare.

ABOUT DC HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS BERHAD - "In safety we commit"

DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Company") is a leading medical aesthetic and wellness healthcare provider specialising in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures. Their business segments are divided into three services, which are medical aesthetic services, general medical services and slimming services which are carried out under the brands Dr Chong Clinic and Dr Chong Slimming respectively. The Group develops skincare products through its subsidiary, Ten Doctors Sdn Bhd, under the trading brand NewB. DC Healthcare currently has a presence across the entire Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia. DC Healthcare has also expanded its educational offerings by introducing DC Academy, a dedicated training center aimed at advancing the skills of professionals in the medical aesthetic industry.

For more information, visit www.dchealthcareholdings.com.

