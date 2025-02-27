KJTS Group Berhad: KJTS Reports 24% Revenue Growth to RM39.0 Million in Q4 FY2024

KJTS Group Berhad ("KJTS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cooling energy management solutions is pleased to announce its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2024 ("Q4 FY2024"). The Company recorded a revenue of RM39.03 million, representing a 24% increase compared to RM31.50 million in the corresponding period last year ("Q4 FY2023").

KJTS recorded a profit before tax ("PBT") of RM3.90 million in Q4 FY2024, marking an 72% increase from RM2.27 million in Q4 FY2023. Similarly, profit after tax ("PAT") grew by 110% to RM3.88 million from RM1.85 million in the same period last year. The higher profitability was primarily driven by gross profit improvements, particularly from the Cooling Energy segment, which yielded stronger margins.

Malaysia remained the largest market, contributing RM26.45 million or 67.77% of total revenue in Q4 FY2024, while Singapore generated RM7.09 million or 18.17% of total revenue in Q4 FY2024, up from RM6.42 million as compared to Q4 FY2023. Thailand saw a strong surge to RM5.49 million or 14.06% of total revenue in Q4 FY2024, a significant increase from RM0.65 million as compared to Q4 FY2023.

For the full-year FY2024, KJTS posted total revenue of RM137.75 million, reflecting a 15% year-on-year growth as compared to RM119.90 million in FY2023.After excluding ESOS and listing expenses, full-year Profit After Tax and Minority Interest ("PATMI") increased to RM14.98 million in FY2024, representing a 84.4% growth from RM8.12 million in FY2023, highlighting the Group's strong operational performance and improved profitability.

On a quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") basis, revenue rose 16.35% from RM33.54 million in the preceding financial quarter ended 30 September 2024 ("Q3 FY2024") to RM39.03 million in Q4 FY2024, reflecting higher contributions across all key business segments. The Cooling Energy segment led the revenue growth, increasing by RM3.92 million in Q4 FY2024 as compared to Q3 2024, attributed to progress in ongoing EPCC projects. The Company's PBT surged by 56.74% QoQ to RM3.90 million in Q4 FY2024 from RM2.49 million in Q3 FY2024, mainly due to higher ESOS expenses recorded in the Q3 FY2024 and higher gross profit recorded in the Q4 FY2024 which was driven by the corresponding increase in revenue for Q4 FY2024.

Assuming there were no ESOS expenses, the adjusted PBT would have risen by 15.76% to RM4.72 million, while adjusted PAT would have increased by 37.28% to RM4.71 million in Q4 FY2024, reflecting the Group's strong operational performance and cost efficiencies.

Looking ahead, KJTS is well-positioned to navigate the evolving economic landscape with its strategic expansions and expertise in energy-efficient cooling solutions. On 3 February 2025, the Group announced the proposed acquisition of Malakoff Utilities Sdn Bhd (MUSB), expanding its cooling energy footprint in KL Sentral. This move reinforce its leadership in sustainable energy management, while government initiatives such as Budget 2025 and the National Energy Transition Roadmap provide a strong growth runway. With rising demand for cost-effective cooling solutions amid increasing energy costs, KJTS is set to capitalise on these industry shifts, driving long-term value for its stakeholders.

KJTS Group Berhad is a leading provider of cooling energy management solutions, specialising in integrated energy services that enhance operational efficiency and sustainability for businesses across diverse industries.

For more information, visit https://www.kjts.com.my.

