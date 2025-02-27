London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) has reported impressive financial results for the 2024 fiscal year, with profits climbing significantly and driving the stock upward. The company's pre-tax profit increased by 5.3% to £1.26 billion compared to the previous year, while total revenue rose 6.1% to £8.5 billion. Particularly noteworthy was the adjusted EBITDA, which grew by 9.8% to £4.15 billion, exceeding analyst expectations. The corresponding margin improved to 48.8% from 47.2% in the prior year. All five business segments contributed to this positive performance, with the capital markets division standing out with exceptional growth of approximately 18%, while the data and analytics segment expanded by 4.5%. Shareholders will benefit from an increased total dividend of 130 pence per share, representing a 13% rise. The final dividend of 89 pence per share is scheduled for payment on May 21.

Optimistic Outlook for 2025

The management team has provided a confident forecast for the 2025 fiscal year, projecting organic, currency-adjusted revenue growth between 6.5% and 7.5%. The EBITDA margin is expected to improve by an additional 50 to 100 basis points, continuing the company's profitability enhancement. For the period from 2024 to 2026, LSE anticipates a total margin increase of approximately 250 basis points compared to the 2023 baseline. Free cash flow for the current year is forecast to reach at least £2.4 billion. Investors responded positively to these results and outlook, with LSE shares gaining more than 3% in London trading, reaching £113.95.

Ad

Fresh London Stock Exchange information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated London Stock Exchange analysis...