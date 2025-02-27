Comprehensive reports delivered in minutes drive value for the most critical functions and industries including finance, healthcare and research firms

You.com, an early pioneer in AI-powered search and the maker of the leading AI productivity engine for enterprises, today unveiled an Advanced Research Insights agent (ARI), that could transform the $250B management consulting industry. ARI creates accurate, comprehensive, professional-grade research reports that typically cost thousands of dollars and weeks of labor to prepare at a fraction of the cost, in just five minutes. These capabilities are powered by a technological breakthrough that enables ARI to process and analyze 400+ sources simultaneously-a number that will continue to grow as the technology scales-and deliver verified citations and insights 3X faster than other currently available solutions.

ARI represents a significant advance in large language model capabilities, most notably in handling multiple data streams and yielding unparalleled accuracy. Unlike existing AI research tools that typically process 30-40 sources, ARI's architecture processes hundreds of sources across both public and private data. The end result is further enhanced by ARI's ability to not just extract and analyze data, but also produce rich interactive graphs, charts, and visualizations for an additional layer of insight.

ARI is designed to deliver significant impact across research-intensive industries; while it can produce professional-grade research at the level of a skilled management consultant, it is also user-friendly enough to function as a personal research assistant for any knowledge worker in any industry or function.

"With ARI, we've combined scale, speed, and accurate synthesis to provide the most advanced AI research agent capabilities," said Bryan McCann, co-founder and CTO of You.com. "ARI's breakthrough is its ability to maintain contextual understanding while processing hundreds of sources simultaneously. When combined with chain-of-thought reasoning and extended test-time compute, ARI is able to discover and incorporate adjacent research areas dynamically as analysis progresses."

ARI's key technical capabilities include:

Analyzes hundreds of sources simultaneously

Chain-of-thought reasoning system that evolves research parameters based on discovered insights

Real-time verification system enabling direct source validation for every claim and data point

Interactive visualization engine that automatically generates and cites data visualizations

Enterprise data integration allowing simultaneous analysis of public and private data sources

Early deployments across consulting, financial services, healthcare, and media have demonstrated ARI's versatility and impact in highly regulated industries, where comprehensive source verification is especially critical. These capabilities will enable use cases that were previously impossible with traditional research methods:

Consulting : Simultaneous analysis of market reports, competitor financials, patent filings, and social sentiment data for comprehensive due diligence in hours instead of weeks

: Simultaneous analysis of market reports, competitor financials, patent filings, and social sentiment data for comprehensive due diligence in hours instead of weeks Financial Services : Real-time integration of earnings calls, SEC filings, market data, and news sentiment across multiple sectors for faster investment decisions

: Real-time integration of earnings calls, SEC filings, market data, and news sentiment across multiple sectors for faster investment decisions Healthcare : Rapid synthesis of clinical trials, medical journals, treatment guidelines, and patient data to support evidence-based care decisions

: Rapid synthesis of clinical trials, medical journals, treatment guidelines, and patient data to support evidence-based care decisions Media: Comprehensive analysis of audience data, trending topics, competitive coverage, and historical reporting patterns to identify unique story angles and predict emerging narratives across multiple markets

"Through our early collaboration with You.com, we've seen ARI's potential for transforming research. The research time has dropped from a few days to just a few hours, and the accuracy across both German and English content has been remarkable," said Dr. Dennis Ballwieser, Managing Director and Editor at Wort Bild Verlag, Germany's leading healthcare publisher.

Added Ballwieser: "What excites me most is the opportunity to democratize access to professional-grade research. Traditionally, specialized medical market research reports have been cost-prohibitive for many organizations and take weeks to produce. With ARI's ability to analyze hundreds of verifiable sources simultaneously while maintaining accuracy, we can now deliver professional-grade insights to organizations of all sizes at a fraction of the traditional cost. By combining ARI's speed and comprehensive source verification with our editorial oversight, we're creating a new category of hyperpersonalized healthcare research."

"APCO launched its AI Communications Laboratory in 2018, anticipating the tech-driven transformation of our consulting field that is now fully upon us. One of the lab's main functions is to evaluate the quality and potential impact of the new solutions that are coming rapidly from great technology companies. To us, ARI represents a step-change in the level of quality and alignment to the needs of our clients. We are very excited about working with You.com to explore ways to integrate the power of ARI into our award-winning, proprietary Margy AI platform," said Philip Fraser, Chief Information Officer at APCO Worldwide.

ARI is the first of several planned specialized agents developed by You.com for its agent ecosystem, where users have built more than 50,000 custom agents since fall 2024.

"When every employee has instant access to comprehensive, validated insights that previously required teams of consultants and weeks of work, it changes the speed and quality of business decision-making," said Richard Socher, co-founder and CEO of You.com. "ARI represents a paradigm shift in how organizations operate, moving from periodic, expensive research projects to continuous, real-time strategic intelligence available across the enterprise."

ARI is now available to enterprises to preview as part of the new You.com Labs, a testing ground for building new enterprise AI solutions. To sign up for access visit you.com/ari.

About You.com

You.com is an early pioneer in AI-powered search and the maker of the leading AI productivity engine for enterprises. You.com AI Agents maximize the productivity of knowledge workers through fast and accurate research and analysis, complex problem solving, content creation, and more. The company's suite of APIs and end-to-end solutions drive revenue for businesses by becoming the foundation AI agent layer for their products and services. Founded by leading AI research scientists Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, you.com has raised $99 million from Marc Benioff's Time Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, NVIDIA, SBVA, Georgian Ventures, Radical Ventures, Day One Ventures, Breyer Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, DuckDuckGo and others.

