worldmobile.com Unveils the World's First Unlimited Data Worldwide eSIM - Recognized as an ITB Innovator 2025

BERLIN, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- worldmobile.com has been named an ITB Innovator 2025 by ITB Berlin, the world's leading travel event, for revolutionizing global travel connectivity. This recognition highlights worldmobile.com's commitment to seamless, cost-effective communication for travelers through its unlimited data worldwide eSIM.

For years, international travelers have struggled with high roaming fees, frequent SIM card swaps, and unreliable Wi-Fi. Since 2019, worldmobile.com has partnered with 250+ mobile networks to eliminate these challenges. Its unlimited travel eSIM, available for instant online purchase, ensures travelers stay connected worldwide without interruptions.

Unlimited, Hassle-Free Global Connectivity

Unlike traditional eSIMs, worldmobile.com's one eSIM works in 120+ destinations. Featuring 5G/4G unlimited data worldwide, it automatically connects to the best available local network, providing reliable, high-speed connectivity wherever you go.

With a five-year validity, travelers can reuse the same eSIM for multiple trips - no replacements or complex installations needed. Plans start at just $9.90, making it an affordable and transparent alternative to traditional roaming options. Additionally, 24/7 multilingual customer support ensures a smooth, stress-free experience.

A Game-Changer for Travelers & Travel Businesses

Haim Boukai, Senior VP of Business Development at worldmobile.com, states:

"In today's world, staying online isn't a privilege - it's a necessity. Being recognized as an ITB Innovator 2025 confirms our mission to set a new global standard in travel connectivity. With the growing number of layovers and multi-country travel, current traditional eSIMs don't provide a good solution, while our unlimited travel eSIM is the only one in the world that provides unlimited travel connectivity worldwide."

According to IATA, 70% of international travelers have connecting flights and take multi-country trips, where traditional single-country eSIMs often fall short. The ITB Innovator 2025 award validates worldmobile.com's efforts to make travel connectivity truly borderless.

Seamless Integration & High Revenue Potential

For travel businesses, partnering with worldmobile.com means enhancing customer experience while boosting revenue. Offering an unlimited eSIM caters to travelers' growing demand for uninterrupted unlimited internet, strengthening brand loyalty and customer satisfaction.

Businesses can integrate worldmobile.com's eSIM effortlessly via widget, order portal, or API. With the highest revenue share in the industry, it presents a lucrative opportunity for travel agencies, hospitality providers, airlines, and other travel businesses.

As travel eSIM connectivity demand rises, worldmobile.com's unlimited eSIM sets a new industry benchmark, ensuring travelers and travel companies stay ahead in a hyper-connected world.

