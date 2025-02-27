vBoxx B.V.: vBoxx Launches Secure Cloud Alternative, Urging EU Action on Data Sovereignty

THE HAGUE, the Netherlands, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global data security concerns grow, vBoxx is calling on the European Union to take decisive action in ensuring data sovereignty. With Donald Trump's return to the White House, fears about the privacy and security of European data stored in U.S.-based cloud services have intensified, highlighting the need for a secure, independent infrastructure.

Renowned researcher and technology advisor Bert Hubert, in his report "It Is No Longer Safe To Move Our Governments and Societies on US Clouds," warns about the risks of European data being subject to U.S. laws. His findings stress the vulnerability of foreign-stored data to external surveillance, reinforcing the need for localized, EU-regulated digital solutions.

In response, vBoxx introduces vBoxxCloud, a secure cloud storage platform that ensures data remains within European jurisdiction. Unlike U.S. cloud services, vBoxxCloud guarantees compliance with strict EU privacy regulations, preventing unauthorized access and ensuring complete digital sovereignty. This is made possible through vBoxx's own physical infrastructure, hosted exclusively in fully European-owned and operated data centers. By maintaining full control over its hardware and network, vBoxx ensures that European data remains protected from foreign interference, offering a truly independent and secure cloud solution.

"Cybersecurity is now central to global discussions. At last week's Munich Cyber Security Conference, experts emphasized the urgent need for Europe to reclaim control over its data," said Valentijn Koppenaal, CEO at vBoxx. "As a European company, we recognize these risks and provide vBoxxCloud as a solution-keeping European data safe, private, and independent."

With the increasing reliance on digital services, cybersecurity is now a critical concern for governments, businesses, and individuals. Ongoing discussions at global conferences like the Munich Cyber Security Conference highlight the necessity of shielding European data from unauthorized foreign access.

vBoxx fully supports the EU's push for digital sovereignty and urges policymakers to take immediate action in safeguarding European data. The launch of vBoxxCloud represents a significant step toward achieving this goal, offering a reliable, compliant storage solution tailored for European needs.

For more information about how vBoxx is reinforcing European data sovereignty, visit vBoxx website.

Isabel Burillo

vBoxx

+31702060091

info@vboxx.nl