Margarita Finance Launches World First in AI Investment Management

ZURICH, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Margarita Finance , a blockchain-based platform reimagining structured investment products by bringing them natively on-chain, has today announced the world's first-ever AI-powered agent to trade institutional-grade derivative strategies on the blockchain.

Heralding a new era of DeFi where AI agents can execute investment strategies, Margarita Finance aims to bridge the gap between TradFi and DeF by making complex investment products more accessible. By eliminating the human prescription involved with traditional trading, the AI agent will participate in derivative trading using advanced strategies. Each trade is entirely verifiable on the blockchain and a dedicated AI-powered X profile will provide real-time updates on key trades. With transparency at its core, Margarita Finance establishes a new benchmark for AI-driven, trustless financial management.

Beyond institutional trading, this world-leading breakthrough will have tangible benefits for everyday investors. The technology enables greater access to institutional yield and sophisticated financial strategies, through transparency and explanations that require no deeper TradFi background. By being able to automate complex decision-making, and ensuring full transparency on-chain, Margarita Finance's AI agent champions greater financial control and unlocks additional investment opportunities.

The financial industry stands at its most pivotal inflexion point since the 2015 fintech revolution that democratized investing through robo-advisors. As AI rapidly transforms the way people work, its disruptive potential in financial services could fundamentally reshape the role of traditional investment professionals. According to Bank of England research , 75% of businesses are already utilizing AI, with another 10% planning adoption within three years. Just as robo-advisors challenged the necessity of human financial advisors, AI-enabled investment management is now poised to revolutionize the $7 trillion structured products industry - potentially eliminating the need for many traditional investment bankers and managers while making sophisticated investment strategies accessible to the average individual for the first time.

Matthias Wyss, Margarita Finance CEO said: "As AI commands interest from governments, businesses and everyday people, we're proud to announce the first-ever AI powered agent to trade institutional-grade derivative strategies on the blockchain - the first major step in our mission to improve financial accessibility. With this launch, our AI agent will take the strain out of trading, executing sophisticated investment strategies according to individual risk appetite. We want to see more people have control of their financial decisions and allow them to do more with their hard-earned money. That is why we're on a mission to bring emerging technologies like AI to investors and allow them to take their investments further without needing deep market expertise."

About Margarita Finance

Margarita Finance is a blockchain-based platform reimagining structured investment products by bringing them natively on-chain. Powered by Obligate , a leader in on-chain capital markets and built on Solana, Margarita Finance combines the strengths of blockchain technology, smart contracts, and oracles to make structured products faster, more accessible, and cost-efficient.

