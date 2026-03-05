Investments & Wealth Institute: Investments & Wealth Foundation Launches $80,000 Multi-Year Scholarship to Advance Women in Finance

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / The Investments & Wealth Foundation today announced the establishment of the Karen Lee Richards Advancing Women in Finance Scholarship, a generous five-year, $80,000 commitment designed to support women pursuing advanced professional certifications in investment and wealth management.

Funded through a multi-year agreement with donor Karen L. Richards, the scholarship will defray up to $4,000 in certification program costs each quarter, from July 2025 through June 2030, to a woman demonstrating financial need and a commitment to advancing her career through one of the Investments & Wealth Institute's premier certifications: Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA), or Retirement Management Advisor (RMA).

"The long-term strength of our profession depends on expanding opportunities for those who aspire to grow within it," said Karen L. Richards. "I am deeply committed to supporting broader access for women who are driven to build their expertise and serve clients with excellence. My hope is that this scholarship helps create meaningful pathways for recipients to advance their professional development and leadership."

The scholarship program is part of the Foundation's broader mission to increase representation and strengthen professional standards within the financial advice industry. Over the five-year term, the Karen Lee Richards Advancing Women in Finance Scholarship program will support up to 20 women as they pursue advanced certification.

"As we recognize International Women's Day and the importance of expanding leadership pathways for women, this generous and targeted commitment creates sustained, measurable impact - enabling talented women to pursue elite credentials that strengthen both their individual careers and the financial services profession as a whole," said Desiree Maldonado, Chair of the Investments & Wealth Foundation.

Recipients are selected based on demonstrated financial need, professional commitment, and alignment with the Foundation's scholarship criteria. Each recipient participates in a structured selection process administered by the Foundation.

The Investments & Wealth Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, provides scholarships to individuals who are underrepresented in the financial advice profession, supporting their pursuit of advanced credentials and lifelong professional development.

For more information about the Karen Lee Richards Advancing Women in Finance Scholarship, visit Investmentsandwealth.org/Foundation.

About the Investments & Wealth Foundation

The Investments & Wealth Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) charity, provides access to career-transforming education for advisors who are underrepresented in the advice industry, including women, minorities, and next-generation leaders. The Foundation provides generous scholarships that enable recipients to work towards earning one of the Investments & Wealth Institute's three professional certifications. By reducing the financial costs of the Institute's industry-leading certifications, we help talented individuals who both represent and serve a kaleidoscope of communities, genders, ages, and ethnicities become better financial advisors and thereby increase public access to, and trust in, the financial advice profession. Investments & Wealth Foundation is governed by a nine-person board dedicated to growing and supporting a more diverse workforce within the financial advisor profession.

For more information, contact Carly Augeri, Director of Marketing & Communications, Investments & Wealth Institute, at +1 707-681-1243 or at caugeri@i-w.org.

SOURCE: Investments & Wealth Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/investments-and-wealth-foundation-launches-80-000-multi-year-scholar-1144198