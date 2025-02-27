U.S. Polo Assn. 40-Goal Polo Challenge Raised Funds for Injured Polo Players and Families at USPA National Polo Center

U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), was the Title and Official Apparel Sponsor of the U.S. Polo Assn. 40-Goal Polo Challenge. Held at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) on the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field One, this significant charitable event is the marquee fundraising event of the Polo Players Support Group (PPSG), dedicated to aiding injured polo community members.

U.S. Polo Assn. provided branded performance jerseys to all participants and made a monetary donation to the PPSG. This 501(c)3 organization has been a beacon of support in the polo community, dedicated to providing financial assistance to ill or seriously injured players and grooms since its inception in 2002. The PPSG has since helped recipients through their network with donations of over $4 million.

"Having so many of the world's top players come together this year was truly remarkable, and a testament to the importance of Polo Players Support Group to the polo community," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As the Title and Official Apparel Sponsor, U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to support and highlight the meaningful efforts of the Polo Players Support Group."

The spectacular event included an opening and trophy ceremony, a Future 10's kids match, and a thrilling 40-Goal match featuring renowned players Adolfo and Poroto Cambiaso, Barto and Jeta Castagnola, Facundo Pieres, Fran Elizalde, Hilario Ulloa, and Tomas Panelo. The evening concluded with a gala dinner and an auction where items such as signed player jerseys contributed to the PPSG's fundraising efforts, accumulating significant donations for the cause.

"We are appreciative of U.S. Polo Assn.'s commitment to again sponsor this very important, philanthropic polo event that not only supports the polo community but is also a lot of fun for fans and supporters," said Dave Offen, co-founder of the Polo Players Support Group. "Every contribution to the U.S. Polo Assn. 40-Goal Polo Challenge directly supports our mission to support those in need within the polo community."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. ?is the official brand of the?United States Polo Association (USPA), ?the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through?more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been?named?one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB,?according to?License Global. ?In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth.?Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.?Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com .

Polo Player Support Group

The Polo Players Support Group (PPSG) is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization providing financial assistance to seriously injured or ill players and grooms. In 2000, the 40-Goal Rob Walton Benefit was created to raise money for 8-goal Polo Hall of Famer, Rob Walton, who was paralyzed in a polo accident. In this inaugural event, many of the best polo players in the world donated their time and efforts to play this exhibition match and raise funds. Inspired by the Rob Walton Benefit, the PPSG was founded and created the annual U.S. Polo Assn. 40-Goal Polo Challenge to raise funds to help members of the polo community in financial crisis caused by physical injury or illness. Since its inception in 2002, $3,500,000 has been given to more than 115 members of the polo industry. For more information, visit polosupport.com .

