PureCycle Technologies Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ending 2024 Update

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, today, announced a corporate update for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

Management Commentary

PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson commented, "The fourth quarter was one of significant progress for the Company. With ongoing improvements in Ironton, the Denver, PA sorting facility coming online and the additional inventory produced through compounding, we have established a path to commercialization. The interest in our PureFive resin remains high across many different industries. We are in the midst of more than 20 trials, that include two of the largest consumer packaged goods companies in the world and one of the largest packaging converters in the country. The early results from these and many other trials are promising, which I believe will lead to meaningful sales volume in 2025."

Olson continued, "There are a couple of areas that highlight our increased confidence in the path to nameplate capacity at our Ironton Facility. We improved our maximum feed rate and reliability in recent months. Our onstream time was nearly 70% in December, a new high, and we hit a max feed rate of 12,500 pounds per hour in February."

Commercial Update

PureCycle's compounding and trial successes during the second half of 2024 led to progress in the commercial sector. Following that, PureCycle built inventory for the various market segments.

The first major sale to Drake Extrusion Inc. marks a turning point for PureCycle and represents a substantial growth opportunity. The Company's R&D team developed a compound that performs similarly to Drake's existing virgin polypropylene for continuous filament yarns, which can be utilized in items such as apparel, upholstery, and rugs. More recently, PureCycle produced a compound for trials on Drake's staple fiber extrusion equipment. Staple fiber is used in carpeting, automotive, and a variety of non-woven applications. These two valuable opportunities highlight the quality of PureFive resin. The success with Drake has also led to an acceleration of trials and commercial discussions with other companies in the fiber industry.

PureCycle's product quality played a crucial role in the recent announcement of Churchill Container's "Run It Back" line of cups and popcorn buckets, made with up to 100% PureFive resin. The product trials were successful and required only minimal adjustments to the injection molding equipment. This presents a significant opportunity as sports teams, both professional and collegiate, become aware of this circular and sustainable option for concession items at stadiums and arenas across the country. More than ten teams have expressed interest in Churchill's "Run It Back" line of cups since the announcement in early-February.

Advancements have also been made with PureCycle's partners at The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G). Compounds have been developed with PureFive resin for applications with Old Spice®, Febreze®, Tide®, Cascade®, and Metamucil®. Industrial molding trials are scheduled for these initial applications in the coming months, with additional applications targeted for trials later in the year. Final qualification for the initial applications is expected in Q2 and first application production is expected to occur in Q2 or Q3 of 2025.

The automotive industry represents a large opportunity for PureCycle. Polypropylene is the most widely used plastic in automotive applications, with an average of around 100 pounds per passenger car. PureCycle has worked with a leading provider of polypropylene compounds to produce a material that was successfully molded into a bumper facia for one of the largest global automotive manufacturers. All the polypropylene in the compound was PureFive resin.

Operations Update

The Company continues to see quarter-over-quarter improvements in production volume, reliability, and product quality due to the ongoing learnings and subsequent modifications at the Ironton Facility. The Company will continue to pace production levels to match sales resulting from successful trials.

At the same time, PureCycle continues to test the upper limits of the Ironton Facility to further understand the impacts to reliability and quality. The Company recently hit a new high on feed rates, exceeding 12,500 pounds per hour. Reliability is also improving. The Ironton Facility was onstream for 67% of December, a new high. PureCycle's dissolution process continues to produce a quality recyclate that differentiates it from mechanically recycled resin. The PureFive resin produced over the fourth quarter 2024, shows a consistent melt flow and mechanical properties, which allows for processability across a wide range of applications.

The sorting facility in Denver, PA continues to create high-quality polypropylene bales, which leads to more efficient operations at the Ironton Facility. The Company is also beginning to find outlets for the waste stream produced at Denver, which is expected to help recover some of the sorting facility's costs. The additional commodities that come in a #1-7 plastic bale, including aluminum and polyethylene, are separated, re-baled and sold to other recyclers. This will be an evolving aspect of the Company's supply chain and should help to further improve feedstock opportunities.

Additionally, PureCycle's compounding operation has played a critical role in the commercialization of our plastic-to-plastic recycling process. The Company believes its ability to modify PureFive resin and provide a recycled product that performs similarly to virgin polypropylene is a differentiator in the industry. The Company's compounding team has also successfully transformed co-product 1 and co-product 2 into a market-ready form, unlocking new revenue opportunities and enhancing the true circularity of the PureCycle process.

PureCycle Financial Update

On February 6, 2025, PureCycle sold about 4.1 million shares of common stock to a group of investors that included Pleiad Investment Advisors, Sylebra Capital Management and Samlyn Capital, LLC. Gross proceeds from the sale of common stock was approximately $33 million.

