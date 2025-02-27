Veeva Systems: Veeva Direct Data API Now Included with Vault Platform to Enable AI Innovation

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further enabling AI innovation for the life sciences industry, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Direct Data API is now included for no additional license fee as part of Veeva Vault Platform. Veeva Direct Data API is a new class of API that makes Veeva Vault data accessible up to 100 times faster than traditional APIs and is transactionally sound across large datasets.

With the ability to easily extract full or incremental Vault data reliably at very high speeds, customers and partners are using the Direct Data API to power AI applications, analytics, and system-to-system integrations. Direct Data API will also include connectors for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, Databricks, and Power BI later this year.

"Veeva Direct Data API is a breakthrough technology that will enable new types of applications and integrations," said Andy Han, senior vice president, Veeva AI Solutions. "Giving customers and partners easy and reliable access to large volumes of Veeva Vault data will fuel innovation in AI and analytics throughout the industry."

Direct Data API is part of Veeva's focused strategy to enable advanced automation, including AI, for the life sciences industry through innovative technology and deep applications on the Veeva Vault Platform. Veeva is developing AI solutions such as TMF Bot, Vault CRM Bot, and Vault CRM Voice Control. Veeva also supports customers and partners to develop AI solutions using Direct Data API and the Veeva AI Partner Program.

