600+ partners from 50+ countries convened in London, showcasing innovative solutions and a thriving ecosystem

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) ("monday.com"), the multi-product platform that runs all core aspects of work, today concludes its annual Partner Summit in London. The three-day event, attended by over 600 professionals from more than 50 countries, all part of monday.com's partner ecosystem, offered enhanced opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and growth.

Since 2017, monday.com's partnership ecosystem has grown significantly. As of 2024, the company offers three distinct partnership opportunities: Solution Partnerships, Service Partnerships, and Marketplace Partnerships. monday.com's solution partners have increased by 24 percent over the past year, with the company currently having over 270 solution partners globally. The monday.com Marketplace, which grew by 59 percent in the number of available applications in the past year, is now hosting 650 apps, including Docugen (by Docugen), 7 Pace, Time Tracker (by Appfire), and SuperForm (by Spotnik).

At the event, the company announced three new strategic tech partnerships with Rewind, Make, and Ziflow.

Rewind will deliver an enterprise-grade backup solution, enabling teams to securely back up and recover critical data for business continuity and compliance.

Make will expand integration capabilities by over 2,000 connections, providing customers with more options.

Ziflow will empower creative operations teams by streamlining content-proofing workflows.

The Summit closed with monday.com's annual Partner Awards, which celebrate the outstanding contributions brought to monday.com customers through the partner ecosystem. Partner of the Year was awarded to tiilt.io (EMEA), Eligeo (North America), Workwise (LATAM), and Upstream (APAC). Other award winners included DocuGen, for App of the Year, Tryve as Customer Success Partner of the Year, Yep Solutions for Authorised Partner of the Year, and Authorized Partner CX Labs as Rising Star 2024.

"Our thriving partner ecosystem is essential to our mission of empowering organizations and driving collective success," said Ophir Penso, VP of Partnerships at monday.com. "We're deeply committed to providing our partners with cutting-edge AI-driven solutions, comprehensive support, and opportunities they need to thrive, fostering a collaborative environment where we all succeed. The Partner Summit was a fantastic celebration of this strength and a reaffirmation of that commitment."

In addition to the awards, monday.com's Partner Summit offered tailored sessions for partner leads. Keynotes were given by industry leaders such as Petra Jenner, General Manager and Senior Vice President at Splunk and monday.com Board Director, and Mario Thomas, Head of Global Training at AWS. Comprehensive sessions covered business strategies, product roadmaps, and deep dives.

monday.com's partner companies span from individual consultants to large system integrators but the common denominator is their commitment to helping companies solve digital transformation challenges through technology.

"Our partnership with monday.com continues to evolve, driving innovation and excellence," said Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of The Adaptavist Group. "By working closely with monday.com, we empower businesses across diverse industries-whether they are just beginning their journey or optimizing workflows for greater efficiency. Through our shared commitment to innovation, we equip clients with the tools and insights they need to maximize ROI, enhance collaboration, and drive productivity on every project."

"Our 5-year partnership with monday.com is built on mutual expertise and professionalism," said Orli Bram, monday.com Practice Lead at Matrix DevOps. "With monday.com's best practices and matrix DevOps' deep implementation knowledge, we've created a synergy that delivers real value to our customers. The commitment of the monday.com partnership team ensures our continued success and drives innovation for our clients."

"After six years as a partner, I am extremely pleased with our collective achievements. 2024 marked our most successful year to date in terms of both portfolio growth and professional services, demonstrating the effectiveness of our collaborative approach, innovative thinking, and dedicated execution of the entire channel team," said Freek van de Griendt, monday.com Practice Lead at Xebia. "This shared momentum has positioned us as a leading partner for monday.com, and we are also enjoying the process. My sincere thanks to the team-let us continue to push boundaries."

