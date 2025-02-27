Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

27th February 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 26th February 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

26th February 2025 50.02p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 49.87p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

27th February 2025