Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10-faches Wachstum bis 2030? Warum KI-Aktien jetzt die größten Gewinnchancen bieten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQCH | ISIN: CA33611D1033 | Ticker-Symbol: KD0
Frankfurt
27.02.25
09:59 Uhr
0,187 Euro
+0,004
+2,19 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST PHOSPHATE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST PHOSPHATE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST PHOSPHATE
FIRST PHOSPHATE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST PHOSPHATE CORP0,187+2,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.