London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - As revealed in a new Reuters Events report, 'The Competitive Edge in Insurance: Customer Centricity, Talent & Risk Mitigation,' insurers are increasingly prioritising data-driven insights to optimise efficiency and personalise customer experiences. The report examines the critical issues facing the insurance industry today and features insights from leading executives at Net Insurance, Vienna Insurance Group, RedClick Ireland, and Croatia osiguranje d.d.

The report identifies key challenges, including:

Leveraging GenAI to improve claims processes.

Addressing the financial impact of natural disasters.

Closing the growing talent gap within the industry.

Balancing digital transformation whilst maintaining a human touch.

The Q&A features:

Fabio Pittana, Chief Operating Officer & Digital Platform , Net Insurance , discussing digital platforms, the role of data, and strategies for attracting and retaining tech talent.

, , discussing digital platforms, the role of data, and strategies for attracting and retaining tech talent. Roumen Ivanov, Chief Business Architect , Vienna Insurance Group , sharing perspectives on strategic priorities for 2025 and driving digital transformation.

, , sharing perspectives on strategic priorities for 2025 and driving digital transformation. Mairead Carty, Head of Motor Product, Direct and Partners, RedClick Ireland, offering insights into the evolving motor insurance landscape and the role of telematics and AI in motor underwriting.

"Data-driven insights are no longer a luxury but a necessity for insurers looking to optimise efficiency and personalise customer experiences," says Fabio Pittana, COO of Net Insurance.

The report, "The Competitive Edge in Insurance: Customer Centricity, Talent & Risk Mitigation," is available for free download at https://bit.ly/41ykPsf.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242638

SOURCE: Reuters Events