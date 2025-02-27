Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING), a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, is pleased to announce that it has successfully repaid 1800 Diagonal Lending notes in full, in cash, ahead of their approaching maturity. This strategic repayment eliminates the possibility of conversion and the subsequent issuance of shares, strengthening the company's capital structure.

The repayment of the notes was made in accordance with SinglePoint's ongoing commitment to managing its financial obligations effectively, ensuring that its balance sheet remains robust and shareholders are protected from potential dilution. By satisfying the notes in cash, the company is enhancing its financial flexibility and positioning itself for future growth and value creation.

Key highlights

Strengthened Capital Structure : The repayment of the notes in cash strengthens SinglePoint's capital structure by eliminating potential share dilution and enhancing financial flexibility.

: The repayment of the notes in cash strengthens SinglePoint's capital structure by eliminating potential share dilution and enhancing financial flexibility. Commitment to Financial Stability : SinglePoint's repayment aligns with its commitment to maintaining a robust balance sheet and opportunistically eliminating dilution when possible.

: SinglePoint's repayment aligns with its commitment to maintaining a robust balance sheet and opportunistically eliminating dilution when possible. YTD Residential Solar Sales : $2.1 million residential solar sales.

: $2.1 million residential solar sales. YTD Commercial Solar Sales : $6.3 million commercial solar sales.

: $6.3 million commercial solar sales. Commercial Solar Pipeline: $40 Million in commercial solar contract proposals.

"We are grateful to 1800 Diagonal Lending for their continued support throughout this process. Their partnership has been instrumental in helping us reach this important milestone," said Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint. "This repayment demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our financial position, and we remain focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders as we execute our growth strategy."

The repayment of the 1800 Diagonal Lending notes marks a significant step in SinglePoint's ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial foundation and pursue its strategic initiatives in the renewable energy and technology sectors.

Company management has been dedicated to improvements throughout the business units. Recently the Company announced promising year to date results having achieved $8.4 million in solar installation contracts. With $6.3 million in commercial solar sales and $2.1 million from residential solar sales, the company has significantly outperformed its previous best Q1 sales. The Company continues to work towards cashflow improvements and improve working capital in order to move the contracted projects to installed projects timely. Boston Solar continues to build a robust pipeline of commercial solar projects representing approximately $40 Million in various stages of negotiation.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6548/242602_3e31255134750a7d_001full.jpg

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242602

SOURCE: Hawk Point Media Group.