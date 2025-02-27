Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI) (OTCQB: HDRSF) ("Highland Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference held at the award winning Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighbourhood from Monday, March 3rd to Thursday, March 6th, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.

Barry O'Shea, CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 6th, 2025. Mr. O'Shea will also be attending investor meetings and participating on a panel discussion.

Centurion One Capital 8 th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 6th, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com .

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "HDRSF."

More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242295

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.