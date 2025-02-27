Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2025 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth #2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building. The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2nd to Wednesday, March 5th, 2025 (Click here for floor map - Investors Exchange, Prospectors Tent and Core Shack).

Tom Drivas will be providing a brief Corporate Update on March 4th at 11:00 am during the CSE Investor Lunch Pitch located at the Delta Hotel - Kensington Room: 75 Lower Simcoe Street Toronto, ON.

Drop by and speak to the team with regards to our latest highlights (For recent news - Click Here)

Recent Highlights:

Taygeta and Merope targets presented high potential IAC REE results with NdPr average desorption ranging from 35.0% to 60.1% and DyTb desorption from 37.3% to 43.9% in average and are considered the best targets to develop substantial Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO) resources. (Click Here for Press Release)

Appia announced the geochemical assay results of its diamond drilling program on the high grade carbonatitic breccia located on the PCH project in the State of Goias, Brazil. (Click Here for Press Release) PCH-DDH-002 150 metres@1.14% TREO; 0.12% Nb2O5; 2.76% P2O5 from Surface PCH-DDH-003 147.7 metres@1.69% TREO; 0.18% Nb2O5; 3.26% P2O5 from Surface PCH-DDH-004 153 metres@1.08% TREO; 0.15% Nb2O5; 2.31% P2O5 from Surface

Appia announced the identification of multiple high-priority drill targets at its Otherside property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan following the conclusion of the recent Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (AGG) and Magnetometer Survey. (Click Here for Press Release) The survey revealed multiple targets with geophysical signatures comparable to NexGen's "Arrow" and Paladin Energy's "Triple R" deposits. Targets are associated with gravity lows, magnetic lows, and a 49 km-long electromagnetic (EM) conductor with variable offsets and bends - key indicators for potential uranium mineralization.



About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 153 million common shares outstanding, 177 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

Contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242535

SOURCE: Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.