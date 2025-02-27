Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing, in one or more tranches, of up to 23,067,923 units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.065 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Offering, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") approval.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.12 for a period of three years.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision whereby, if for any 10 consecutive trading days following the closing of the Offering, the closing price of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") exceeds $0.20 per Share on the Exchange, the Company may announce, by way of news release, that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to 30 days thereafter.

The Units, including all underlying securities thereof, will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue. Finder's fees may be payable to arm's length parties who introduce subscribers to the Company, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to expand operations, enhance sales and service capabilities, invest in revenue-generating opportunities, and strengthen market presence.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 11, 2025. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSXV.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Offering, the expected closing date of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "could", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



