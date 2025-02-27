Multiple copper intercepts in two holes

New copper mineralization outside mineralized envelope to the west.

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results from the recently completed (See News Release: November 26, 2024) diamond drilling program at the Tillex Copper Project located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Kidd Creek Met site.

This program entailed five diamond drill holes totaling 539.8m in an effort to target near surface mineralized graphitic argillites and dacitic tuffs, and upgrade areas of limited drilling and further refine the current geological model. Among these five holes were two shallow vertical exploration holes, drilled west outside the mineralized envelope in an effort to potentially expand prospective stratigraphy and ascertain its orientation.

TX24-024 was a shallow vertical exploration hole drilled west of the current mineralized envelope in an effort to drill test prospective stratigraphy. This hole collared and finished in a diabase dike with no significant assays.

TX24-025 was the second vertical diamond drill hole north of hole TX24-024. This hole encountered mineralized graphitic argillites with disseminated to fine stringers of chalcopyrite and disseminated pyrite as well as mineralized feldspar porphyry. This hole exhibits strong similarities to the Tillex deposit with presence of mineralized porphyries and graphitic argillites. Both these units host the majority of the mineralization within the Tillex mineralized envelope. This hole returned a down hole intercept of 7.90 meters (m) of 1.27 percent (%) copper (Cu) and 3.42 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (Ag). (See Table 1 - Drill Results below for more details).

TX24-026 was an undercut (See Fig 2. Schematic Cross Section 165N) of hole TX08-015 which intersected two zones of copper mineralization within mineralized graphitic argillites, feldspar porphyry and dacitic tuffs. Hole TX24-026 was engineered to extend both zones of mineralization to depth and further define their orientation and the degree of folding as seen within the central portion of the Tillex Deposit. This hole returned two intercepts with the upper zone returning a down hole intercept of 39.25m at 0.69% Cu and 1.95 g/t Ag. Included in this intersection is higher grade interval of 1.00% Cu and 2.18g/t Ag over 21.00m. Mineralization consists primarily of stringer to disseminated chalcopyrite and disseminated pyrite within locally folded graphitic argillites. A second zone of mineralization was also intersected similar to that of hole TX08-015. This lower footwall zone of disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite within predominantly finer grained wackes, returned a down hole intercept of 0.94% Cu and 4.51g/t Ag over 9.00m. Hole TX24-026 demonstrates the continuation of high-grade copper mineralization to the north, drilled on the most northerly section to date. High-grade copper mineralization has also been extended to depth with potential thickening of the mineralized argillites.

TX24-027 was a step back (See Fig 1. Schematic Cross Section 135N) of hole TX24-022 (See news release October 31, 2024) which was unable to be completed through the mineralized zone due to faulting and very poor ground conditions. Hole TX24-027 was collared east and engineered in an attempt to define the contact between mineralized argillites and a diabase dike, as well as extend mineralization at depth, intersected at the bottom of hole TX24-022. This hole was successful in drilling through the poor ground conditions and through mineralization. TX24-027 returned two intercepts of high-grade copper mineralization. The first, near surface zone, cut a down hole intercept of 41.3m of 1.51% Cu and 9.39g/t Ag. Mineralization consists primarily of trace to 15% stringer to disseminated chalcopyrite and disseminated pyrite within strongly fractured and folded graphitic argillites. A second zone of mineralization encountered at the bottom of hole TX24-022, was drilled through and returned a down hole intercept of 1.70% Cu and 7.04g/t Ag over 13.95m -. Mineralization consists of blebby to very finely disseminated chalcopyrite and locally pyrite. Mineralization is hosted primarily within altered graphitic argillite and brecciated mafic dike material with intermixed clasts of graphitic argillite.

TX24-028 was drilled further to the south on section 15N, approximately 120m south of hole TX24-027. This hole was designed to undercut hole TX11-006 which returned a downhole intercept of 33.00m grading 0.86% Cu and 9.36g/t Ag. Hole TX24-028 collared in graphitic argillite with trace to 6% chalcopyrite and associated disseminated pyrite, returning a downhole intercept of 1.87% Cu and 4.81g/t Ag over 15.20m. Included in this intersection is a higher grade interval of 3.04% Cu and 5.34g/t Ag over 8.00m. Hole TX24-028 ended in diabase dike. These are the only two holes drilled on this section.



Fig 1: Schematic Cross Section 135N, Hole TX24-027

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/242580_70a8782df49cb9a0_002full.jpg



Fig 2: Schematic Cross Section 165N, Hole TX24-026

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/242580_70a8782df49cb9a0_003full.jpg

Table 1: Drill intercepts





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/242580_70a8782df49cb9a0_004full.jpg

Note: True widths are approximately 70-80% of downhole intercept

All holes have been released from this program. These results are currently being compiled, the geological modelling refined and planning is currently underway for upcoming drilling.

In addition, Metals Creek is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") conference on March 2-5, 2025, in Toronto, Canada. Metals Creek's representatives will be happy to meet with investors and other interested parties at its Booth 2640 (Investors Exchange) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. Samples utilized aqua regia digestion with analysis performed by ICP. Over limits were performed by ICP-OES. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

