Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper-gold explorer, is pleased to announce updated exploration target areas at its Trident and Pinnacle projects. These properties, located approximately 50 km west of the Mt. Milligan Mine (operated by Centerra Gold) and 30 km southeast of the Kwanika deposit (owned by Northwest Copper Corp.), represent significant copper-gold exploration opportunities.

Trident Project: Priority Target Areas

The Trident Project is currently the primary focus for Pacific Empire. The main exploration target is a gold-enriched copper porphyry system, supported by robust copper, gold, and zinc soil geochemistry. Key findings include:

Geochemical Support: The copper geochemical anomalies from soil sampling have values up to 5,213 ppm in soils and measures approximately 2 km north-south and 4 km northwest to southeast (Figure 1). Considering the anomalies are located on a significant slope, drilling to date has yet to test the upslope area where the anomalous material is inferred to originate. Anomalous gold values of up to 591 ppb yielded from soil geochemistry results characterize this prospective zone which covers an area approximately 2 km northwest to southeast and 1.5 km north-south. A robust zinc in soil anomaly lies at the southeast extent of the soil grid which may be a result of the presence of a proximal hydrothermal system in the immediate area.

Geophysical Support: The porphyry target aligns with an airborne resistivity high, a chargeability anomaly from ground-based induced polarization (IP), a resistivity high from ground-based IP, and a strong apparent resistivity anomaly from an airborne Mobile Magnetotelluric (MT) survey (Figure 2).

Historical and Future Drilling: South of the porphyry target, historical drilling from the 1970's and 2007 intercepted several mineralized porphyry dikes classified as a hornblende-feldspar monzonite porphyry. These dikes dip north, however previous drilling was conducted from north to south. Future drilling will be conducted north of historical drilling and will be oriented from south to north to test the main porphyry zone.

Breccia Targets: Two breccia targets adjacent to the porphyry system have been identified: Eastern Breccia Target: Supported by a strong conductivity anomaly and float rock samples grading up to 3.3% Cu, 3.6 g/t Au, and 56.6 g/t Ag. A barite vein sample in this area returned 6.0% Cu, 6.0% Zn, 1.5 g/t Au, and 5.0 g/t Ag. Western Breccia Target: Associated with both a robust copper and gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly and a significant conductivity high.



Figure 1 - Compilation of geochemical and IP geophysical data

with 2025 drill targets at Trident

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/242581_3ee9b15b14f40961_002full.jpg

Figure 2 - Resistivity high extending to depth at primary target area at Trident

(Level Slice at 500m depth from the 2024 Mobile MT Survey)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/242581_3ee9b15b14f40961_003full.jpg

Figure 3 - Resistivity high extending to depth at primary target area at Trident

(From the 2024 Mobile MT Survey)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/242581_3ee9b15b14f40961_004full.jpg

Figure 4 - Resistivity high extending to depth at Mt. Milligan Mine

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/242581_3ee9b15b14f40961_005full.jpg

Significance of Sinistral Transpression at Trident and Pinnacle:

Both Trident and Pinnacle may be influenced by an "Elbow" feature described by BC Government Geologist Joanne Nelson in the 1990's.

During the Middle to Late Jurassic (~170-145 Ma), sinistral transpression played a critical role in shaping the region's structural geology. Sinistral transpression is interpreted to be associated with regional compression and left-lateral movement along fault structures, often creating pathways for hydrothermal fluids and enhancing mineralization potential.

Notably, Trident's structural setting is similar to that of the Mt. Milligan Mine, where sinistral transpression facilitated the emplacement of gold-enriched copper porphyry deposits. North to northeast-trending faults within this regime have been instrumental in controlling the location of porphyry stocks, and similar structural trends have been identified at both Trident and Pinnacle properties, thus reinforcing the prospectivity of these projects.

Another notable example is the New Afton copper-gold deposit near Kamloops, British Columbia. This deposit is part of the Iron Mask batholith complex within the Quesnel Terrane. The mineralization at New Afton is localized within a dilatational fault jog formed during regional sinistral transpression which occurred in the Middle to Late Jurassic period. This structural setting provided pathways for magma ascent and hydrothermal fluid flow, resulting in the concentration of copper and gold mineralization.

In summary, the "Elbow" is significant because it acts as a structural focal point that enhances permeability and, in turn, creates the ideal conditions for both the emplacement of metal-rich magmas and supports the subsequent flow of hydrothermal fluids-key ingredients in forming gold-enriched copper porphyry deposits.

Figure 5 - Regional geology showing distinctive "Elbow" feature potentially resulting from

Middle-Late Jurassic sinistral transpression

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/242581_3ee9b15b14f40961_006full.jpg

Figure 6 - Northwest trending structural corridor

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/242581_3ee9b15b14f40961_007full.jpg

Figure 7 - North trending structures at the Mt. Milligan Mine

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/242581_3ee9b15b14f40961_008full.jpg

Pinnacle Project: Emerging Targets

The Pinnacle property, located immediately west of Trident, has two primary target areas:

Aplite Creek North Target: Copper in outcrop associated with aplite dikes and quartz veining at Aplite Creek. Historical drilling returned 6m grading 6.4 g/t Au at Aplite Creek (AH-90-01). Supported by a radiometric Thorium/Potassium low (Potassium/Thorium high), indicative of potassic alteration. Strong IP chargeability response around target margins and promising copper-in-soil geochemical anomalies.



South Pinnacle Target: Copper-in-soil geochemical anomaly. Ovate magnetic and resistivity anomalies from 2007 Fugro Airborne Mag-EM survey. Induced polarization chargeability and resistivity high anomalies from 2014 IP survey. Strong IP chargeability response around target margins coincident with promising copper-in-soil geochemical anomalies.



Figure 8 - Exploration targets at Pinnacle with recent forestry cutblocks and new roads

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/242581_3ee9b15b14f40961_009full.jpg

Gold in the Klawli River

The Klawli River, which separates the Trident and Pinnacle properties, has demonstrated gold potential. Panning in the river has yielded significant gold, ranging from fine flour gold to flakes measuring approximately 1 mm thick and 2-3 mm in diameter. The presence of placer gold in the Klawli River suggests a nearby hard-rock gold source, further underscoring the potential for additional discoveries in the region.

Figure 9 - Gold from the Klawli River.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/242581_3ee9b15b14f40961_010full.jpg

Moving Forward

Pacific Empire is excited to advance exploration programs on both properties, focusing on refining drill targets and launching a systematic drill program in the coming months at Trident. These projects underscore the company's commitment to unlocking the mineral potential in this prospective region.

Pacific Empire is actively engaging with corporate and strategic partners to drive the advancement of our Trident and Pinnacle projects.

From March 2 to March 5, 2025, we'll be attending the Prospectors and Developers Conference (PDAC) in Toronto, where we'll be meeting with investors and potential partners to explore new opportunities.

"Our recent exploration advancements at Trident and Pinnacle provide a strong foundation for our next phase of drilling. We are eager to test these compelling targets and believe they hold significant potential," said Brad Peters, President and CEO of Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. "It was the large-scale structural architecture in this area that caught our attention in 2012 and since that time all of the evidence suggests we are on the right path and in the right spot to make a discovery in 2025."

2025 Exploration Plans at Pinnacle

The Pinnacle property, located immediately west of Trident, now has extensive road access due to ongoing logging operations over the past few years. Additionally, widespread forest fires in 2022 cleared large areas of the property, creating new opportunities for prospecting and mapping.

Initially, the Company intends to evaluate the extent of new road building, which will be followed by extensive prospecting in new areas that were previously inaccessible. The priority will be to identify new areas of exposed rock while mapping and collecting rock samples, ideally in areas where new road building has exposed previously hidden bedrocck.

"For years, large areas of Pinnacle remained virtually inaccessible due to dense forest cover and a lack of access roads. This is no longer the case. With extensive road-building activities from logging operations, we are excited about the opportunity to prospect newly created roads and roadcuts for fresh rock exposures. Historically, the only known outcrop at Pinnacle has been in the Aplite Creek area, where copper and gold have been observed, which also coincides with the only exposed outcrop on the property," commented Brad Peters, President, CEO, and Director of Pacific Empire.

About Trident

The Trident property is an early exploration stage property hosting an alkalic porphyry copper-gold-silver prospect with district-scale potential that is accessible by vehicle. The property is located approximately 50 km to the southeast of NorthWest Copper Corp.'s Kwanika Deposit and 50 km to the northwest of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine. The property covers 6,618 hectares endowed with well-established logging roads providing important efficient access to conduct exploration programs.

Copper mineralization on the property was first discovered in 1969, while exploration crews were following up on anomalous stream sediment samples. The following year, Falconbridge optioned the property and over the next two years completed IP and magnetic surveys, geological mapping, soil sampling and diamond drilling. This work ultimately led to the discovery of the A Zone.

Additional exploration programs were completed by Kookaburra Gold Corp. from 1988 through 1991, Solomon Resources Ltd., from 2006 through 2008. In 2013, PEMC optioned the property and in 2014, in turn, PEMC optioned the property to Oz Minerals which completed during that same year, an IP survey and completed a two drillhole, diamond drill program at Trident.

In 2022, Pacific Empire acquired a 100% interest in the property in exchange for granting the vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). One-half (1%) of the 2% NSR which may be purchased for $500,000 by Pacific Empire.

Prior to 2014, known mineralization on the property was believed to be associated with fracture and/or shear zones structures striking 120 degrees and dipping 75 degrees towards the northeast. A review of historical drill core by the Pacific Empire exploration team has led to a much different interpretation with respect to the nature of known mineralization on the property. The most important observation made was the determination of the presence of hornblende-feldspar monzonite porphyry intrusions detected within drill core obtained from the A Zone. These types of porphyry intrusions are typically characterized by sheeted quartz sulphide veins hosting disseminated chalcopyrite and bornite residing immediately adjacent to and within the porphyry dikes. Other observations include the highest grades noted in historical drilling can be seen to be directly associated with intervals where such porphyry intrusions occur.

About Pinnacle

The Pinnacle project is located 60 km west of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Copper-Gold Mine and 30 km southeast of NorthWest Copper's Kwanika Copper-Gold Deposit in a proven copper-gold porphyry district. Access to the Pinnacle is by road including a new and expanding network of logging roads and trails throughout the main target areas. This improved access is a significant development and is anticipated to contribute to cost effective drill support and provides additional bedrock exposure.

Qualified Person's Statement

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

www.pemcorp.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

