The Annual Pharma Supply Chain Security World Summit is back in London for the 7th time, and this time with more focus on optimizing your supply chain challenges to ensure an agile, responsive, streamlined and secured supply chain.
The pharmaceutical supply chains are facing a significant challenge in the form of counterfeit drugs that are entering the supply chain from various points at different levels. Pharmaceutical companies that adopt an effective serialisation program have end-to-end visibility and traceability for all of their packaging, labelling, and distribution.
This enables them to rapidly identify and quarantine counterfeit products. This helps to protect patients, consumers worldwide, brand equity, reputations and the company's revenue stream by ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements for serialisation of medicines in emerging markets. The rise of the digital supply chain has been accompanied by an ever-increasing number of regulations that have accelerated its development and adoption. Years ago, the pharmaceutical supply chain regulated only manufacturing and distribution. However, with a rise in economic impact of counterfeit drugs on society, there have been attempts to improve serialisation processes even further.
In spite of past obstacles, innovations like IoT, AI and ML (and Blockchain) have led us into an exciting era of digitization within our industry. Data-driven algorithms and analytics will transform the pharmaceutical supply chain, helping it become more intuitive. With AI's predictive power combined with ML capabilities to analyse data in a speedy fashion, pharma companies can use this information towards making smarter decisions that lead to greater success throughout all stages of their operations. Combining AI with other advanced technologies, such as blockchain, can create a system that is immutable and transparent. This will also allow for the security of products to be improved in the long run by shielding from counterfeit drugs or substandard medicines.
We invite you to the Pharma Supply Chain Security World 2025 Supply-Chain, Anti-Counterfeiting, Drug Serialization and Packaging Labelling Conference, which will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas, the conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations. In this conference you'll not only discover innovative technologies, transformation strategies and collaboration methods, but how best to implement them to optimise your supply chain processes and strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting.
Key Highlights Creating Value Across the Supply Chain
- Streamlining your supply chain
- End to End supply chain visibility
- Designing an optimal supply chain network
- Strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting in global supply chain and improving security through an interlinked supply chain strategy
- Developing a sustainable Serialization strategy
- Integration of track trace solutions in production and supply chain
- Smart Packaging, Labelling and Artwork
- Warehouse Logistics
- Serialization Data and Analytics driven approach to increase supply chain agility
- Adoption of Blockchain in Pharma Supply Chain
- Intelligent Automation enabling Industry 4.0
- The need to understand and adopt new technologies like IoT, Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
- Effective Authentication Technologies
- Best selection of tamper-evident features
- Brand Protection Securing supply chain integrity
- Global enterprise level solutions for anti-counterfeiting
- Tackling pharmaceutical crime initiatives at multinational, EU and national level
- IP and regulatory enforcement
- Synchrony of the Pharma Industry and professional bodies against counterfeiting
- Understanding and meeting the needs of DSCSA, EU FMD and other global regulations
- Strategies for public awareness and patient protection
- Best practices to protect your brand
- The role of the Internet in aiding the counterfeiters How to overcome the situation?
- How Pharma Industry and professional bodies are fighting against counterfeiting
- Developing a RMP for your supply chain to protect your Brand, Product and Patient Safety
- Case study: How companies are structuring their counterfeiting efforts and departments?
Who Should Attend:
Attendees include GMs, VPs, Directors, Heads and Managers of:
- Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors
- Supply Chain management companies
- Serialization, Track and Trace solution providers
- Packaging labelling
- Authentication technology suppliers
- Operations/Portfolio management
- Production process
- Quality/Compliance Management
- Manufacturing Automation
- Digital Innovation (Block Chain, AI, ML)
- Data Analytics
- Contract manufacturing organisation (CMO)
- Contract packaging organisation (CPO)
- Brand protection, enforcement, security, integrity and management companies
- Healthcare research organizations
- Pharmaceutical industry professional associations
- Anti-counterfeiting organizations
- IT service providers
- Cloud Big Data
- Intellectual Property, investigators and Trademark council
- Drug regulatory agencies and customs
- Pharmacists
- Cold Chain
- Transportation/Logistics
Speakers
Grant Courtney
Founder and CEO
Smarter and Safer Products
Christophe Suizdak
Global Supply Chain Director
Cytiva
Lina Marie Rasmussen
Vice President, Supply Excellence Operations
Leo Pharma
Miriam Haaf
Independent Supply Chain Consultant
Haaf Supply Chain Consulting
Frank Giroux
Manager digital SCM transformation
Bayer Pharmaceuticals
Mariam Sultani
Director, Global Supply Operations External Manufacturing
Pfizer
Claire Crabtree
Senior Supplier Risk Manager
Roche
Clare Bottle
Chief Executive
UK Warehousing Association
Stefan Ibing
Head Legal Region International Commercial
Apellis International GmbH
Hugues Isel
Global Quality Manager Crisis Management
Roche
Phil Blunden
Cyber Industry Engagement and Communication Lead
UK Ministry of Defence
Anderson Bernal
Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Director
Takeda
Jakub Urbanek
Agile Delivery Manager Connected Channels
MSD
Stefan Artlich
Director and Global Process Owner 'Track&Trace'
Bayer
Sergio Cuevas Lujan
Packaging Materials Engineer
Boehringer Ingelheim
Damjan Bonac
Office for Legal Affairs Legal Affairs Division
Public agency of the Republic of Slovenia for medicines and medical devices
James Walsh
Astellas
Harry Hughes
Managing Director
FET Logistics Ltd
Michael Cawley
Packaging Manager Global Technical Operations
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Anna Wehage
European Affairs Supply Chain
Pharma Deutschland
Michel Ruegg
Process Steward, Digital Supply Chain
MSD
Elena Veklenko
SC Serialization Lead
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
