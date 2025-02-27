The "Pharma Supply Chain Security World 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Annual Pharma Supply Chain Security World Summit is back in London for the 7th time, and this time with more focus on optimizing your supply chain challenges to ensure an agile, responsive, streamlined and secured supply chain.

The pharmaceutical supply chains are facing a significant challenge in the form of counterfeit drugs that are entering the supply chain from various points at different levels. Pharmaceutical companies that adopt an effective serialisation program have end-to-end visibility and traceability for all of their packaging, labelling, and distribution.

This enables them to rapidly identify and quarantine counterfeit products. This helps to protect patients, consumers worldwide, brand equity, reputations and the company's revenue stream by ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements for serialisation of medicines in emerging markets. The rise of the digital supply chain has been accompanied by an ever-increasing number of regulations that have accelerated its development and adoption. Years ago, the pharmaceutical supply chain regulated only manufacturing and distribution. However, with a rise in economic impact of counterfeit drugs on society, there have been attempts to improve serialisation processes even further.

In spite of past obstacles, innovations like IoT, AI and ML (and Blockchain) have led us into an exciting era of digitization within our industry. Data-driven algorithms and analytics will transform the pharmaceutical supply chain, helping it become more intuitive. With AI's predictive power combined with ML capabilities to analyse data in a speedy fashion, pharma companies can use this information towards making smarter decisions that lead to greater success throughout all stages of their operations. Combining AI with other advanced technologies, such as blockchain, can create a system that is immutable and transparent. This will also allow for the security of products to be improved in the long run by shielding from counterfeit drugs or substandard medicines.

We invite you to the Pharma Supply Chain Security World 2025 Supply-Chain, Anti-Counterfeiting, Drug Serialization and Packaging Labelling Conference, which will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas, the conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations. In this conference you'll not only discover innovative technologies, transformation strategies and collaboration methods, but how best to implement them to optimise your supply chain processes and strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting.

Key Highlights Creating Value Across the Supply Chain

Streamlining your supply chain

End to End supply chain visibility

Designing an optimal supply chain network

Strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting in global supply chain and improving security through an interlinked supply chain strategy

Developing a sustainable Serialization strategy

Integration of track trace solutions in production and supply chain

Smart Packaging, Labelling and Artwork

Warehouse Logistics

Serialization Data and Analytics driven approach to increase supply chain agility

Adoption of Blockchain in Pharma Supply Chain

Intelligent Automation enabling Industry 4.0

The need to understand and adopt new technologies like IoT, Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Effective Authentication Technologies

Best selection of tamper-evident features

Brand Protection Securing supply chain integrity

Global enterprise level solutions for anti-counterfeiting

Tackling pharmaceutical crime initiatives at multinational, EU and national level

IP and regulatory enforcement

Synchrony of the Pharma Industry and professional bodies against counterfeiting

Understanding and meeting the needs of DSCSA, EU FMD and other global regulations

Strategies for public awareness and patient protection

Best practices to protect your brand

The role of the Internet in aiding the counterfeiters How to overcome the situation?

How Pharma Industry and professional bodies are fighting against counterfeiting

Developing a RMP for your supply chain to protect your Brand, Product and Patient Safety

Case study: How companies are structuring their counterfeiting efforts and departments?

Who Should Attend:

Attendees include GMs, VPs, Directors, Heads and Managers of:

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors

Supply Chain management companies

Serialization, Track and Trace solution providers

Packaging labelling

Authentication technology suppliers

Operations/Portfolio management

Production process

Quality/Compliance Management

Manufacturing Automation

Digital Innovation (Block Chain, AI, ML)

Data Analytics

Contract manufacturing organisation (CMO)

Contract packaging organisation (CPO)

Brand protection, enforcement, security, integrity and management companies

Healthcare research organizations

Pharmaceutical industry professional associations

Anti-counterfeiting organizations

IT service providers

Cloud Big Data

Intellectual Property, investigators and Trademark council

Drug regulatory agencies and customs

Pharmacists

Cold Chain

Transportation/Logistics

Speakers

Grant Courtney

Founder and CEO

Smarter and Safer Products

Christophe Suizdak

Global Supply Chain Director

Cytiva

Lina Marie Rasmussen

Vice President, Supply Excellence Operations

Leo Pharma

Miriam Haaf

Independent Supply Chain Consultant

Haaf Supply Chain Consulting

Frank Giroux

Manager digital SCM transformation

Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Mariam Sultani

Director, Global Supply Operations External Manufacturing

Pfizer

Claire Crabtree

Senior Supplier Risk Manager

Roche

Clare Bottle

Chief Executive

UK Warehousing Association

Stefan Ibing

Head Legal Region International Commercial

Apellis International GmbH

Hugues Isel

Global Quality Manager Crisis Management

Roche

Phil Blunden

Cyber Industry Engagement and Communication Lead

UK Ministry of Defence

Anderson Bernal

Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Director

Takeda

Jakub Urbanek

Agile Delivery Manager Connected Channels

MSD

Stefan Artlich

Director and Global Process Owner 'Track&Trace'

Bayer

Sergio Cuevas Lujan

Packaging Materials Engineer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Damjan Bonac

Office for Legal Affairs Legal Affairs Division

Public agency of the Republic of Slovenia for medicines and medical devices

James Walsh

Astellas

Harry Hughes

Managing Director

FET Logistics Ltd

Michael Cawley

Packaging Manager Global Technical Operations

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Anna Wehage

European Affairs Supply Chain

Pharma Deutschland

Michel Ruegg

Process Steward, Digital Supply Chain

MSD

Elena Veklenko

SC Serialization Lead

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

