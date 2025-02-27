Made Plus: made+ Signs Pickleball Athlete and Host Tara Bernstein as First Brand Ambassador

Bernstein debuts partnership wearing the popular bangr pickleball shoe by made+ - known for its performance, style and customization options

made+®, a U.S. manufacturer of planet-positive performance footwear, announced today that it has signed pickleball athlete, Tara Bernstein, as its first-ever brand ambassador. In addition to being an accomplished athlete, Tara is a fashion icon, model, content creator and influencer-making her a natural fit for made+. A dedicated fan of the bangr pickleball shoe by made+, she brings a dynamic presence to the brand as it expands its footprint in the sport's rapidly growing community.

"Pickleball is my passion and an essential part of my life-it's more than just a sport; it's a community that brings people together and ensures that everyone has a place, no matter their age or skill level," says Tara Bernstein, pickleball pro and made+ ambassador. "It's seriously blowing up as the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., and I'm all about spreading the love globally. I can't get enough of playing in made+ shoes-they're a total game-changer for players like me who love to accessorize on and off the court. The brand's commitment to sustainability, performance, and style makes them perfect for my busy life filled with pickleball, travel, and fashion. I really admire made+'s mission and their openness to new ideas. I'm excited for the continued evolution of their pickleball and custom performance footwear. Being able to personalize my shoes with my logo and a variety of colors makes the bangr a reflection of my personal brand and the positivity I stand for on and off any court."

Founded in 2021 by Alan Guyan, a former Under Armour innovator, made+ is revolutionizing the footwear industry with sustainably made-to-order shoes produced in the U.S. The bangr is the brand's first pickleball-specific shoe, designed for both indoor and outdoor play. Crafted from six upcycled plastic water bottles and free from excess foams and linings, it delivers high-performance without unnecessary waste.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tara Bernstein to the made+ family," said Alan Guyan, Founder and CEO of made+. "Tara embodies everything our brand stands for-performance, sustainability and innovation. Together, we're building a meaningful partnership that not only supports her platform on and off the pickleball court but also raises awareness of made+ as a purpose-driven brand. Her influence will help us inspire more players to choose sustainable, made-to-order footwear that empowers them to move with purpose."

As an athlete ambassador, Tara will contribute to the evolution of made+ pickleball footwear as the brand continues to innovate and raise the bar for the footwear industry-manufacturing quality products and delivering customized, elevated experiences for customers.

bangr: the pickleball shoe built for performance

The bangr is engineered for top-tier performance and comfort on both indoor and outdoor courts. Designed for agility and durability, it features:

Flexible rubber outsole for optimal court feel with minimal abrasion

Extended toe overlays & TPU-film upper for enhanced durability, abrasion resistance, and lateral support

Cupping insole & internal reinforcements for superior stability and precision heel lockdown

The collection is available in a classic black-and-white colorway, as well as bold blue and orange combinations in the blaze collection, with new standard colorways launching soon. For players looking to make their mark, the bangr custom engine offers more than a million color combinations, allowing players to create unique, personalized designs.

All made+ footwear collections are available for purchase at www.madeplus.com and to celebrate this partnership, consumers can get a 10 percent discount using the code: MadeForTara.

About made+®

made+ is a visionary technology-driven footwear brand founded by Alan Guyan, an industry veteran with a background in innovation at major brands. By leveraging American-made micro factories and sustainable materials, made+ is redefining the shoe manufacturing process by eliminating unnecessary waste and reducing environmental impact. Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, every pair of made+ shoes is made-to-order and crafted with care in the U.S. To learn more, please visit https://www.madeplus.com/blogs/custom/made-signs-pickleball-athlete-and-host-tara-bernstein-as-first-brand-ambassador.

