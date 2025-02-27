Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Eddy Solutions (TSXV: EDY) ("Eddy" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced leak protection technology and building monitoring services, has further strengthened its executive team with the addition of James Florentino as Director of Sales, U.S.

Mr. Florentino joins Eddy after previously working at WINT, where he gained extensive experience in addressing water-related risks for property stakeholders. In his new role at Eddy Solutions, he will focus on expanding the Company's presence across the United States by strengthening relationships with builders, property owners, and general contractors seeking advanced, real-time leak protection solutions. Mr. Florentino's extensive experience in leak detection and mitigation-paired with his commitment to delivering the best client-centric solutions will allow for aggressive expansion in the U.S., providing an integrated approach to managing water-related risks and safeguarding properties.

"James brings a decade of real estate experience in the U.S. and five years dedicated specifically to leak detection and mitigation," said Cory Silver, President of Eddy Solutions. "His commitment to the client and wanting to be the best in industry aligns well with our future plans to meeting the rising demand for comprehensive leak protection solutions."

"I'm excited to be part of Eddy Solutions at such a pivotal moment," said James Florentino. "Proactive water management has never been more critical, and Eddy's industry-leading system has already made a significant impact-setting new standards as a reliable, time-proven, and truly comprehensive solution. I look forward to strengthening our position in the U.S. market and ensuring that property stakeholders have the tools they need to protect their assets, occupants, and operations from water damage."

By welcoming Mr. Florentino on board, Eddy Solutions reinforces its mission to deliver best-in-class leak detection and mitigation across North America. As Director of Sales, U.S., he will spearhead growth in key markets, forge strategic partnerships, and champion Eddy's cutting-edge solutions-helping builders, owners, and contractors proactively safeguard their properties from costly water damage.

About Eddy

Eddy is a leading North American provider and developer of smart water metering products and monitoring services for residential and commercial properties. Eddy's solutions help property owners and developers protect, control, and conserve water usage through advanced sensing devices and behavioral learning software. For more information, visit www.eddysolutions.com.

