MacPaw Unveils 2024 Social Impact Report: Advancing Sustainability and Digital Security for a Better Future

KYIV, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw , a leading software development company, presents its 2024 Social Impact Report, showcasing the company's commitment to sustainability, community support, and responsible business practices. Rooted in its mission to develop technology that empowers and protects, MacPaw continues to prioritize social responsibility alongside innovation.

Driving sustainability through technology, MacPaw remains dedicated to integrating sustainable business practices into its products and operations. In 2024, the company made significant strides in reducing its environmental footprint, enhancing digital security, and fostering positive social impact. Key achievements include:

Sustainable Product Development: MacPaw optimized its software, including CleanMyMac, to enhance device efficiency and extend hardware lifespan, reducing e-waste.

E-Waste & Recycling Initiatives: Through CleanMyMac alone, users collectively removed over 63.8 billion GB of junk files, improving device performance and minimizing digital clutter.

Carbon Footprint Reduction: The implementation of energy-efficient solutions and cloud optimization strategies helped MacPaw significantly lower its carbon emissions.

Beyond sustainability, MacPaw has prioritized initiatives that strengthen communities and create lasting social impact.

Humanitarian Aid & Philanthropy: The MacPaw Foundation provided over $12 million in aid to support Ukraine's defenders, including 300+ shipments of essential supplies to Ukraine's defenders and humanitarian organizations.

Humanitarian Aid & Philanthropy: The MacPaw Foundation provided over $12 million in aid to support Ukraine's defenders, including 300+ shipments of essential supplies to Ukraine's defenders and humanitarian organizations.

Education & Workforce Development: MacPaw expanded its mentorship and training programs, partnering with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to provide mentorship for over 90 emerging tech professionals.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: The company reinforced its commitment to equitable hiring, career growth opportunities, and veteran reintegration programs.

MacPaw's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework aligns with global best practices, ensuring transparency and ethical business conduct.

Cybersecurity & Digital Protection: MacPaw has reinforced digital security through its Moonlock Engine, which powers CleanMyMac's malware removal module. MacPaw's Moonlock Engine detected and neutralized 79 million malicious files in 2024, reinforcing cybersecurity for users worldwide.

Cybersecurity & Digital Protection: MacPaw has reinforced digital security through its Moonlock Engine, which powers CleanMyMac's malware removal module. MacPaw's Moonlock Engine detected and neutralized 79 million malicious files in 2024, reinforcing cybersecurity for users worldwide.

Data Security & Compliance: MacPaw achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, upholding the highest global standards for information security.

Ethical Business Practices: MacPaw strengthened governance policies to ensure corporate integrity, transparency, and responsible business operations.

"At MacPaw, we believe technology should serve a greater purpose-one that extends beyond software and into meaningful impact," said Oleksandr Kosovan, Founder and CEO of MacPaw. "In 2024, we reinforced our commitment to sustainability, cybersecurity, and social good. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to advancing technology while making a positive difference in the world."

The 2024 MacPaw Social Impact Review highlights how responsible innovation can drive global progress, from sustainability to digital security and community support.

For more information and to access the full 2024 Social Impact Review , visit https://impact.macpaw.com/2024 .

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS, simplifying users' digital lives worldwide. With millions of users subscribing to its flagship products CleanMyMac and Setapp, MacPaw is also pioneering advancements in AI-driven productivity with Eney, and in cybersecurity with its Moonlock Engine. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary in Boston, MacPaw is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem, with one in every five Mac users having at least one of its products.

