Retailer's new King's Road location set to open on March 25

First new store in the U.K. in 10 years will feature a mix of customer favourites and new, exclusive products

Whole Foods Market is expanding internationally, announcing today that a new store located at 120 King's Road, SW3, will open on March 25, 2025. The store is the first new U.K. location for Whole Foods Market since 2014 and will serve as a premium retailer for the historic and celebrated destination of London's King's Road in Chelsea.

"Whole Foods Market has roots deeply planted in the U.K., and we are thrilled to be bringing more natural and organic food to this market with the opening of our new King's Road store this March," said Vice President of Amazon's Worldwide Grocery Stores and Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel. "Continuing our expansion outside of the U.S. enables us to extend our reach to more customers while advancing our higher purpose to nourish people and the planet."

Today, Whole Foods Market has more than 535 stores in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, with nearly 90 stores in the pipeline. The retailer continues to innovate and expand its real estate footprint. In 2024, the grocer announced and opened a new store format, Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, a quick-shop format designed to provide customers in urban neighborhoods a convenient shopping experience with the same fresh, high-quality offerings of a traditional-sized Whole Foods Market store.

"We know customers in the U.K. are seeking high quality natural and organic products. As we plan for the future, we are actively looking at this market and opportunities to bring Whole Foods Market to more customers there," said Christina Minardi, Executive Vice President Growth Development, Whole Foods Market Amazon.

King's Road Store Features

The new 21,800-square-foot store will open at 9:00 a.m. on opening day with regular hours 8:00 a.m. 9:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 12:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. The store will feature new and exclusive products, only available at Whole Foods Market King's Road, and many local brands from London and across England as well as customer favourites including hot and salad bars and the pizzeria.

Features of the new King's Road store include:

Full-service seafood counter featuring only sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed seafood and a large selection of ready-to-cook seafood. Local seafood options with fresh catches four days per week including dover sole and Shetland scallops.

An array of certified organic and conventional fresh produce. Local items include Merit Mushrooms, Wye Valley asparagus from Mudwalls with a King's Road exclusive of Crate-to-Plate herbs and lettuce that use 95% less water than traditional farming, no pesticides or herbicides and no importing.

Speciality department dedicated to celebrating cheesemakers and artisan producers. A wide local cheese selection from Neal's Yard Dairy, European cheeses from Mons, and Whole Foods Market exclusive Goudas. The cheese counter is overseen by trained cheesemongers who can offer recommendations for any occasion.

Curated grocery section filled with exclusives from XOXO, Joe Seph's, Old Spike Roastery, Good Phats and Ice Cream Union, and local products from over 80 brands.

Full-service meat counter, with butchers available to cut steaks and poultry to order. Features include dry-aged beef, selection of marinated-in-house meats, beef from Ashdale Farm and pork from local supplier Dingley Dell.

Extensive selection of more than 400 wines, and a range of local beers including an exclusive from Battersea based Mondo Brewing. A new and exclusive to Whole Foods Market King's Road rosé wine from Mirabeau, from the first vineyard in France to achieve both Regenerative Organic Certified and Certified Regenerative, setting a benchmark for climate positive viticulture.

Prepared Foods department featuring a hot food bar, salad bar with new condiment station and made-in-house hot pizza with an exclusive flavour curated by a King's Road Team Member. Customers can also shop for sushi made fresh daily in store from Genji Sushi.

Full-service coffee bar brewing a variety of roasts and serving made-to-order seasonal and everyday tea and coffee beverages.

Bakery department offering fresh bread daily as well as everyday favourites, such as Whole Foods Market's Berry Chantilly Cake and brown butter cookies. The department also carries a wide variety of special diet items, including vegan brownies, cakes and chocolate chip cookies along with several gluten-free selections. Exclusives for the store include floral-inspired decorated cupcakes and party cakes, as well as local items from Celtic Bakers and Pourtoi.

Wellness Beauty department with a large assortment of wellness, beauty, and lifestyle items, including an assortment of local products. The store will also have an exclusive scented candle from Toorak named the Chelsea candle, products from Ayeya Soaps and a limited-edition Whole Foods Market beauty bag.

All food at Whole Foods Market must meet the company's rigorous Quality Standards, which prohibit hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and more than 300 flavours, colours, sweeteners and other ingredients commonly found in food. In addition, all beauty and body care products must meet the company's body care standards, which ban more than 240 commonly used ingredients, including phthalates, parabens and microbeads.

Opening Day Activities

Opening morning, customers will enjoy complimentary coffee from Old Spike and morning snacks from Whole Foods Market suppliers. The first 200 customers in line will receive a custom tote bag and Secret Saver coupon featuring money-off offers.

The Felix Project will receive a food donation on opening day as part of Whole Foods Market's Nourishing Our Neighbourhoods Program, supporting The Felix Project's efforts to rescue and redistribute unwanted food to local communities. Additionally, Whole Foods Market is donating funds to community-based organisations in the Chelsea area including the Kensington Chelsea Foundation.

For more information on Whole Foods Market U.K., please visit www.wholefoodsmarket.co.uk.

About Whole Foods Market

Founded in 1980, Austin-based Whole Foods Market is the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocer in the United States. Part of Amazon's Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/.

