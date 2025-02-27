Monogram Technologies Inc.: Monogram Technologies to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) ("Monogram" or the "Company"), an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery, will hold a conference call webcast on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time in conjunction with its reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and to discuss regulatory updates and key milestones. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Monogram CEO Ben Sexson and CFO Noel Knape will host the conference call webcast, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here .

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Registration Link: https://streamyard.com/watch/MHCyeqvkPqzK

The conference call webcast will be broadcast live and available for replay at the investor relations section of the Company's website here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.. Forward-looking statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the prospectus and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

MGRM@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Monogram Technologies Inc.

