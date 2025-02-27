Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Announces New Chief Cannabis Officer CCO

Humboldt County Cultivation Legend to Lead Development of GROOVY Platform's Geno-NFT Library and Strain Authentication Protocols

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company nka Pinya XP (USOTC:PNXP) ("PINYA XP" or the "Company"), a leader in cannabis authentication technology, today announced the appointment of Kevin Jodrey as Chief Cannabis Officer (CCO), effective immediately. Mr. Jodrey brings decades of cannabis cultivation expertise and is internationally recognized as one of the foremost authorities on cannabis genetics and cultivation practices. Based in Humboldt County, California, he has been at the forefront of the cannabis industry's evolution and is renowned for his work advancing sustainable cultivation methods.

"Kevin's unparalleled expertise in cannabis genetics and cultivation practices will be instrumental as we expand our GROOVY platform's Geno-NFT Library," said Frank Yglesias, CEO of PINYA XP. "His deep understanding of cannabis strains and their unique properties will enhance our ability to protect intellectual property for growers while ensuring authentic products reach consumers." As the creator of Port Royal, owner of Wonderland Nursery, and co-founder of The Ganjier, Mr. Jodrey has established himself as a visionary in the cannabis community. His work has been featured in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and numerous other publications. He has spoken at universities, judged at the prestigious Emerald Cup, and consulted on cannabis-related educational shows for National Geographic and A&E.

"I'm excited to join PINYA XP at this pivotal moment in the cannabis industry," said Jodrey. "The GROOVY platform's approach to genetics authentication and strain protection aligns perfectly with my life's work of identifying and preserving valuable cannabis traits. By creating immutable records of strain genetics on the groovy centralized blockchain, we can ensure that cultivators receive proper recognition and compensation for their innovations while helping consumers identify authentic products."

In his role as CCO, Mr. Jodrey will lead the development of the Company's Geno-NFT Library, guide genetic authentication protocols, and serve as an ambassador to the cultivation community. His expertise will be instrumental in expanding PINYA XP's relationships with growers, breeders, and other cannabis industry stakeholders.

"Kevin's addition to our leadership team demonstrates our commitment to creating a platform that serves all aspects of the cannabis industry," added Yglesias. "His passion for sustainable cultivation and deep respect for the plant aligns perfectly with our mission to build a safer, more transparent cannabis ecosystem."

About Pineapple Express Cannabis Company dba PINYA XP

At PINYA XP (USOTC:PNXP), our mission begins with saving lives. Through our GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem, we provide unalterable verification of cannabis product authenticity, ensuring consumers receive exactly what they expect. This blockchain-powered system prevents counterfeit products from reaching the market, protecting consumers from potentially harmful substances while enabling healthcare professionals to confidently recommend products with verified profiles.

Our centralized Hyperledger Fabric blockchain creates an immutable record of each product's journey from seed to sale. Every scan of our QR-NFT tags reveals a complete history of the product's cultivation, testing, and distribution, establishing an unbreakable chain of trust throughout the supply chain. This transparency isn't just about compliance - it's about creating a safer cannabis industry for everyone.

The GROOVY Rewards program transforms product authentication into an engaging experience. Consumers earn rewards for verifying products, completing educational modules, and participating in our community. This gamification approach not only encourages active participation in product safety but also generates valuable data insights that help drive industry improvements.

Our Geno-NFT Library revolutionizes intellectual property protection in cannabis. This secure, blockchain-based repository allows growers to register their unique strains and receive automatic royalties when their genetics are used in authenticated products. By ensuring fair compensation for innovation, we're fostering the development of new, high-quality cannabis varieties.

The GROOVY Marketplace connects all these elements into a comprehensive ecosystem where authenticated products, verified genetics, and engaged consumers come together. Our AI-powered analytics engine processes this rich data to provide actionable insights, enabling businesses to make informed decisions while ensuring product safety and quality.

