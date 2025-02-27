Solitario Resources Corp.: Solitario Attending PDAC 2025 at Booth 2422A and Participating in One-on-One Meetings

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Solitario will be exhibiting at the PDAC Conference on Sunday, March 2 through Monday, March 3 in the Toronto Convention Centre. Booth 2422A is in the Investors Exchange. Daily hours for the Investors Exchange are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm for both days. For more information and registration, click here .

Join us at the Solitario booth to meet management, view maps and ask questions about the Golden Crest project in South Dakota, Florida Canyon project in Peru and the Lik project in Alaska.

The PDAC One-on-One Program is organized by PDAC in partnership with Precious Metals Summit Conferences LLC. Management will participate in both days of the One-on-One Program. The link to register is here .

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration company focused on high-quality Tier-1 gold and zinc exploration projects. The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). In addition to its South Dakota property holdings, Solitario holds a 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources 61%) in the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. At Florida Canyon, Solitario is carried to production through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 8.7% (excluding options) of the Company's 81.6 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$5.8 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitarioresources.com .

Solitario has a long history of committed Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance ("ESG") of its business. We realize ESG issues are also important to investors, employees, and all stakeholders, including the communities in which we work. We are committed to conducting our business in a manner that supports positive environmental and social initiatives and responsible corporate governance. Importantly, we work with joint venture partners that not only value the importance of ESG issues in the conduct of their business on our joint venture projects but are leaders in the industry in this important segment of our business.

For More Information Please Contact:

Chris Herald, President and CEO

Solitario Resources Corp.

Tel. 303-534-1030 ext. 1

