King Newswire: GuildQB Releasing New Feature "QB Staking" on February 28, 2025

Social Finance Limited (operating as GuildQB) is pleased to announce the official release of "QB Staking," a new functionality for its token, GQB, scheduled for February 28, 2025. This initiative aims to enhance the platform's utility by integrating multiple games and community-driven events, allowing users to leverage GQB in more ways than simply holding the token.

With "QB Staking," participants can deposit (stake) GQB tokens to access various features across GuildQB's portfolio of games and events. An optional lock-up period has been introduced to accommodate different asset management preferences. The new feature also connects with the "QB Launchpad," enabling users to quickly access information on upcoming projects.

GuildQB currently operates several offerings, including the NFT collection "KISARAGI," a Telegram mini app game "QB Quest," and the easily accessible GameFi title "QB Gold Rush." Moving forward, the company intends to deepen ties among these services, ensuring community members can engage more extensively through GQB. Additionally, initiatives such as "QBp," a Discord-based point system, will continue to expand to encourage broader community participation.

GuildQB leverages Web3 technology to deliver innovative gaming experiences through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure. Under this user-centric model, the company has developed and operated a range of games and related services. By introducing "QB Staking," GuildQB seeks to further strengthen its user-driven ecosystem while exploring additional applications within the Web3 domain. Details of future updates will be announced periodically via the project's official social media channels.

About GuildQB GuildQB is Japan's leading Web3 game guild, providing a blockchain-powered Web3 gaming platform with a strong focus on community-driven gameplay experiences. In 2024, the company launched the idle GameFi title "QB Gold Rush," allowing players to enjoy Web3 gaming with minimal effort, as well as "QB Quest," a mini-game playable on Telegram. Today, GuildQB continues to expand its player community worldwide.

Company Information Social Finance Limited (operating as GuildQB) Company Number: 109511 Registered Address: Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, 109511

Contact:

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/GuildQB

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/qb_guild/

Discord: http://discord.gg/guildqb

LINE@: https://lin.ee/By1nRhT

Media Contact

Organization: GulidQB

Contact Person Name: Takato Okuda Majuro

Website: https://guildqb.com

Email: info@guildqb.com

Address: Republic of the Marshall Islands

City: majuro

Country: Marshall Islands

SOURCE: GulidQB

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire