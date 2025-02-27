Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the world's leading provider of innovative dealerless electronic poker gaming solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received license approval from the Maine Gambling Control Unit (MGCU).

This milestone marks a significant achievement for the Company, as it is the first state-issued license it has received in the United States. This state license allows the Company to install its casino machines throughout all of Maine.

"Receiving approval from MGCU is a major accomplishment," said Jake Kalpakian, CEO of Jackpot Digital. "Until now, our U.S. licenses have been exclusively through our valued Indian Gaming casino partners, who issue licenses for their respective properties. A state license, however, grants us access to the entire state. We have several additional state licenses pending approval, representing a major expansion opportunity into larger state-regulated commercial casinos."

"More immediately, this MGCU approval enables us to offer Jackpot Blitz® to gaming operators across Maine. We are excited to bring our innovative products to Maine's gaming community and reinforce our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology-driven entertainment," Mr. Kalpakian continued.

With growing interest in the state, the Company plans to immediately engage with gaming operators throughout Maine.

The Company is currently in the process of applying for licenses in several state jurisdictions.

Jackpot Digital's flagship product, the Jackpot Blitz® ETG, offers a modern, dealerless, player-friendly poker solution that integrates traditional multiplayer poker games with cutting-edge digital technology. The MGCU license will enable the company to offer its innovative gaming solutions to operators throughout Maine, driving new revenue opportunities and enhancing player experiences.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and 2-time Super Bowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in several provinces and states in Canada the U.S. and growing, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Oregon, Saskatchewan, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

